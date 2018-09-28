Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Closes the Remaining Two Chili’s Restaurant Properties for $5.9 Million as Part of Previously Announced Brinker Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust
engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant
properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), closed on the purchase of two
corporate-operated Chili’s restaurants through a sale-leaseback
transaction with certain subsidiaries of Brinker International, Inc.
(NYSE: EAT) for a purchase price of $5.9 million on initial annual cash
rent of approximately $372,000. These properties are located in Florida
and Texas, and were part of the transaction originally announced on
August 1, 2018. Including the 46 properties acquired on August 8, 2018,
the previously announced transaction is now complete, with a total size
of 48 properties for $155.7 million on initial annual cash rent of
approximately $9.9 million.
About FCPT
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment
trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant
properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring
additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the
restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information
about FCPT can be found on the website at http://www.fcpt.com/.
