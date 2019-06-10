Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) today announced
that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of
$0.2875 per share (equivalent to $1.15 per share per annum) for the
second quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019 to
shareholders of record as of June 28, 2019.
About FCPT
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment
trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant
properties. FCPT will seek to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional
real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and
related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be
found on its website at http://www.fcpt.com/.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements
include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and
those regarding FCPT’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but
not limited to, statements regarding: operating and financial
performance; and expectations regarding the making of distributions and
the payment of dividends. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),”
“intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,”
“should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these
terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such
statements are made and, except in the normal course of FCPT’s public
disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly disclaims any obligation to
publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements to reflect any change in FCPT’s expectations or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current
expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no assurance that its
expectations or the events described will occur as described. For a
further discussion of these and other factors that could cause FCPT’s
future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements,
see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in FCPT’s most recent annual
report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently
filed by FCPT from time to time with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
