Four Corners Property Trust Inc    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC

(FCPT)
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend

0
06/10/2019

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2875 per share (equivalent to $1.15 per share per annum) for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2019.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. FCPT will seek to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on its website at http://www.fcpt.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding FCPT’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: operating and financial performance; and expectations regarding the making of distributions and the payment of dividends. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of FCPT’s public disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in FCPT’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause FCPT’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in FCPT’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by FCPT from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 163 M
EBIT 2019 101 M
Net income 2019 77,2 M
Debt 2019 646 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 27,34
P/E ratio 2020 25,27
EV / Sales 2019 15,8x
EV / Sales 2020 15,1x
Capitalization 1 936 M
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC8.02%1 943
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-2.74%51 806
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 786
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE0.74%20 972
SCENTRE GROUP-1.54%14 068
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION14.98%11 058
