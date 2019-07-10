Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Four Corners Property Trust Inc    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC

(FCPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019, after the market close on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results.

Live conference call: 1-888-346-5243 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5120 (international)

Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/fcpt190731.html

Conference call replay available through October 31, 2019:

1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 10133454

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator.

In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10133454 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on Wednesday, July 31.

About FCPT:

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at http://www.fcpt.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
06:31pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Resul..
BU
06/28FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Closes Three Additional Restaurant Properties..
BU
06/26FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Wendy's Restaurant..
BU
06/21FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Three Arby's Restaur..
BU
06/14FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
06/13FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Carrabba's Italian..
BU
06/10FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
06/07FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Carl's Jr. Propert..
BU
06/06FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Five Red Lobster Res..
BU
05/31FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Panera Bread Prope..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 151 M
EBIT 2019 92,2 M
Net income 2019 75,3 M
Debt 2019 690 M
Yield 2019 4,15%
P/E ratio 2019 25,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 15,1x
Capitalization 1 920 M
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,4  $
Last Close Price 28,1  $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC6.45%1 910
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-2.06%50 354
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%26 843
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-2.36%20 346
SCENTRE GROUP3.85%15 261
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION18.29%11 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About