Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc ADR    FEDU

FOUR SEASONS EDU (CAYMAN) INC ADR (FEDU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 03:55:21 pm
2.65 USD   -0.12%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Four Seasons Edu Cayman : Education to Report Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:01am EST

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEDU), a leading after-school math education service provider for elementary school students in Shanghai, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2019 ended November 30, 2018, on January 28, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on January 28, 2019 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on January 28, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

1-888-346-8982

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

852-3018-4992

China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Four Seasons Education."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.sijiedu.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until February 4, 2019, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10128174

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a leading after-school math education service provider for elementary school students in Shanghai. The Company's vision is to unlock students' intellectual potential through high quality and effective math education that can profoundly benefit students' academic, career and life prospects. The Company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade level, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The Company's proprietary educational content is designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logic abilities. The Company develops its educational content through a systematic development process and update it regularly based on student performance and feedback.  Such process allows the Company to effectively drive better learning outcomes and serve students of different ages, aptitude levels and learning objectives. The Company's faculty is led by a group of experienced senior educators, including recognized scholars, award-winning teachers, world-class competition champions and top mathematics Olympiad coaches in China. Over the years, the quality of the Company's education services has been demonstrated by its students' outstanding academic performance.

For more information, please visit http://ir.sijiedu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: 

In China:
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
Ellen Wang
Tel: +86-21-6317 6678 
E-mail: IR@fsesa.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Xi Zhang 
Tel: +86 (10) 5730-6200 
E-mail: fourseasons@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente 
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 
E-mail: fourseasons@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-seasons-education-to-report-third-quarter-2019-unaudited-financial-results-300781884.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Education Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOUR SEASONS EDU (CAYMAN)
06:01aFOUR SEASONS EDU CAYMAN : Education to Report Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Finan..
PR
2018FOUR SEASONS EDU CAYMAN : Education to Report Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Fina..
PR
2018FOUR SEASONS EDU CAYMAN : Education to Report First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Finan..
PR
2018FOUR SEASONS EDU CAYMAN : Education Files Fiscal Year 2018 Annual Report on Form..
PR
2018FOUR SEASONS EDU CAYMAN : Education to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 201..
PR
2018FOUR SEASONS EDU CAYMAN : Education to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Una..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.