Four Seasons Education Cayman : to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

08/13/2020 | 06:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEDU), a leading Shanghai based educational company dedicated to providing comprehensive after-school education services with a focus on high-quality math education, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2021 ended May 31, 2020, on August 20, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 20, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 20, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

1-888-346-8982

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, China:

852-3018-4992

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Four Seasons Education."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.sijiedu.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 27, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10147342

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a leading Shanghai based educational company dedicated to providing comprehensive after-school education services with a focus on high-quality math education. The Company's vision is to unlock students' intellectual potential through high quality and effective education that can profoundly benefit students' academic, career and life prospects. The Company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The Company's proprietary educational content is designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logic abilities. The Company develops its educational content through a systematic development process and updates it regularly based on student performance and feedback. Such process allows the Company to effectively drive better learning outcomes and serve students of different ages, aptitude levels and learning objectives. The Company's faculty is led by a group of experienced senior educators, including recognized scholars, award-winning teachers. Over the years, the quality of the Company's education services has been demonstrated by its student outstanding academic performance.

For more information, please visit http://ir.sijiedu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: 

In China:
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
Olivia Li
Tel: +86-21-6317 6678 
E-mail: IR@fsesa.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Xi Zhang 
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: fourseasons@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente 
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 
E-mail: fourseasons@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-seasons-education-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301111594.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Education Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
