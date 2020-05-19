Fourlis : Press Release - Announcement of Q1FY2020 Financial Results
Consolidated Financials Q1FY20 (IFRS)
Fourlis Group, during Q1FY20, realizedsales of € 84,5 million, 12,6% lower vs Q1FY19 (€ 96,6 mio), due to the severe impact of the measures against COVID-19 outbreak in March.
Q1FY20EBITDA was € 5,7 million vs € 8,1 million in Q1FY19.
Q1FY20EBIT was €-1,8million vs € 0,2 million in Q1FY19.
ConsolidatedLosses Before Taxes were € 6,0 million vs Losses of € 4,1 million in Q1FY19.
The Group realized Net Loss of € 5,1 million.
Sales
EBITDA
PBT
Q1FY20
Q1FY19
Index
Q1FY20
Q1FY19
Index
Q1FY20
Q1FY19
Index
Retail Home Furnishings
53,99
62,26
87
3,64
4,54
80
-1,59
-1,46
109
(ΙΚΕΑ)
Retail Sporting Goods
30,53
34,38
89
2,44
3,89
63
-3,97
-2,24
177
(INTERSPORT)
Holding Company &
-0,02
-0,00
999
-0,37
-0,29
125
-0,45
-0,38
117
Consolidation Differences
GROUP
84,51
96,64
87
5,71
8,14
70
-6,00
-4,09
147
Amounts in million EUR
Retail Home Furnishing and Accessories activity (IKEA) realized sales € 54,0 million in Q1FY20, decreased by 13,3% vs Q1FY19 (€ 62,3 million). Q1FY20 sales in Greece decreased by 12,8%, while in the other countries sales decreased by 14,1% versus Q1FY19. EBITDA was € 3,6, million in Q1FY20 versus € 4,5 million in Q1FY19. Q1FY20 EBIT was € 0,7 million vs € 0,9 million in Q1FY19. Losses Before Taxes were € 1,6 million.
7 IKEA stores operate today (5 in Greece, one in Cyprus and one in Sofia, Bulgaria) and 10 Pick-up Points. Six of them in Greece, three in Bulgaria and one in Cyprus. Finally, IKEA e-commerce realized high growth rates, in all three countries Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus, especially in March and the lockdown against COVID-19 outbreak. The first medium-size IKEA store of 8.000 sq. m. approximately, has been scheduled to operate in the second semester of 2020 in Varna, Bulgaria.
Retail Sporting Goods activity (INTERSPORT & THE ATHLETE'S FOOT), realized sales € 30,5 million, 11,2% lower versus Q1FY19 (€ 34,4 million). Sales in Greece decreased by 8,3%, while in the other countries sales decreased by 14,3% average.
Q1FY20 EBITDA was € 2,4 million versus € 3,9 million in Q1FY19. EBIT was € -2,1 million vs € -0,4 million in Q1FY19. Losses before Taxes were € 4,0 million.
FOURLIS Group currently operates a network of 136 stores of Intersport and The Athlete's Foot (TAF). Today the store network consists of 51 Intersport stores in Greece, 31 in Romania, 22 in Turkey, 9 in Bulgaria and 6 in Cyprus. Respectively, there are 14 The Athlete's Foot stores in Greece and 3 in Turkey. The electronic sales (e-commerce) realized high growth rates in Greece, while e-commerce has started its operation in Turkey and Cyprus as well.