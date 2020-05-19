Fourlis : Press Release - Announcement of Q1FY2020 Financial Results

Consolidated Financials Q1FY20 (IFRS)

Fourlis Group, during Q1FY20, realized sales of € 84,5 million, 12,6% lower vs Q1FY19 (€ 96,6 mio), due to the severe impact of the measures against COVID-19 outbreak in March.

12,6% lower vs Q1FY19 (€ 96,6 mio), due to the severe impact of the measures against COVID-19 outbreak in March. Q1FY20 EBITDA was € 5,7 million vs € 8,1 million in Q1FY19.

was vs € 8,1 million in Q1FY19. Q1FY20 EBIT was € -1,8 million vs € 0,2 million in Q1FY19.

was vs € 0,2 million in Q1FY19. Consolidated Losses Before Taxes were € 6,0 million vs Losses of € 4,1 million in Q1FY19.

were vs Losses of € 4,1 million in Q1FY19. The Group realized Net Loss of € 5,1 million.

Sales EBITDA PBT Q1FY20 Q1FY19 Index Q1FY20 Q1FY19 Index Q1FY20 Q1FY19 Index Retail Home Furnishings 53,99 62,26 87 3,64 4,54 80 -1,59 -1,46 109 (ΙΚΕΑ) Retail Sporting Goods 30,53 34,38 89 2,44 3,89 63 -3,97 -2,24 177 (INTERSPORT) Holding Company & -0,02 -0,00 999 -0,37 -0,29 125 -0,45 -0,38 117 Consolidation Differences GROUP 84,51 96,64 87 5,71 8,14 70 -6,00 -4,09 147

Amounts in million EUR

Retail Home Furnishing and Accessories activity (IKEA) realized sales € 54,0 million in Q1FY20, decreased by 13,3% vs Q1FY19 (€ 62,3 million). Q1FY20 sales in Greece decreased by 12,8%, while in the other countries sales decreased by 14,1% versus Q1FY19. EBITDA was € 3,6, million in Q1FY20 versus € 4,5 million in Q1FY19. Q1FY20 EBIT was € 0,7 million vs € 0,9 million in Q1FY19. Losses Before Taxes were € 1,6 million.

7 IKEA stores operate today (5 in Greece, one in Cyprus and one in Sofia, Bulgaria) and 10 Pick-up Points. Six of them in Greece, three in Bulgaria and one in Cyprus. Finally, IKEA e-commerce realized high growth rates, in all three countries Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus, especially in March and the lockdown against COVID-19 outbreak. The first medium-size IKEA store of 8.000 sq. m. approximately, has been scheduled to operate in the second semester of 2020 in Varna, Bulgaria.

Retail Sporting Goods activity (INTERSPORT & THE ATHLETE'S FOOT), realized sales € 30,5 million, 11,2% lower versus Q1FY19 (€ 34,4 million). Sales in Greece decreased by 8,3%, while in the other countries sales decreased by 14,3% average.

Q1FY20 EBITDA was € 2,4 million versus € 3,9 million in Q1FY19. EBIT was € -2,1 million vs € -0,4 million in Q1FY19. Losses before Taxes were € 4,0 million.

FOURLIS Group currently operates a network of 136 stores of Intersport and The Athlete's Foot (TAF). Today the store network consists of 51 Intersport stores in Greece, 31 in Romania, 22 in Turkey, 9 in Bulgaria and 6 in Cyprus. Respectively, there are 14 The Athlete's Foot stores in Greece and 3 in Turkey. The electronic sales (e-commerce) realized high growth rates in Greece, while e-commerce has started its operation in Turkey and Cyprus as well.

19 May 2020

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

I.R. Department