FOURLIS HOLDINGS

FOURLIS HOLDINGS

(FOYRK)
  Report
05/19 10:14:13 am
3.47 EUR   -1.28%
10:28aFOURLIS : Press Release - Announcement of Q1FY2020 Financial Results
PU
05/04FOURLIS : Publication Date of Q1FY20 Financial Results
PU
04/23FOURLIS : Share buy-back announcement
PU
Fourlis : Press Release - Announcement of Q1FY2020 Financial Results

05/19/2020 | 10:28am EDT

Consolidated Financials Q1FY20 (IFRS)

  • Fourlis Group, during Q1FY20, realized sales of € 84,5 million, 12,6% lower vs Q1FY19 (€ 96,6 mio), due to the severe impact of the measures against COVID-19 outbreak in March.
  • Q1FY20 EBITDA was € 5,7 million vs € 8,1 million in Q1FY19.
  • Q1FY20 EBIT was -1,8million vs € 0,2 million in Q1FY19.
  • Consolidated Losses Before Taxes were € 6,0 million vs Losses of € 4,1 million in Q1FY19.
  • The Group realized Net Loss of € 5,1 million.

Sales

EBITDA

PBT

Q1FY20

Q1FY19

Index

Q1FY20

Q1FY19

Index

Q1FY20

Q1FY19

Index

Retail Home Furnishings

53,99

62,26

87

3,64

4,54

80

-1,59

-1,46

109

(ΙΚΕΑ)

Retail Sporting Goods

30,53

34,38

89

2,44

3,89

63

-3,97

-2,24

177

(INTERSPORT)

Holding Company &

-0,02

-0,00

999

-0,37

-0,29

125

-0,45

-0,38

117

Consolidation Differences

GROUP

84,51

96,64

87

5,71

8,14

70

-6,00

-4,09

147

Amounts in million EUR

Retail Home Furnishing and Accessories activity (IKEA) realized sales € 54,0 million in Q1FY20, decreased by 13,3% vs Q1FY19 (€ 62,3 million). Q1FY20 sales in Greece decreased by 12,8%, while in the other countries sales decreased by 14,1% versus Q1FY19. EBITDA was € 3,6, million in Q1FY20 versus € 4,5 million in Q1FY19. Q1FY20 EBIT was € 0,7 million vs € 0,9 million in Q1FY19. Losses Before Taxes were € 1,6 million.

7 IKEA stores operate today (5 in Greece, one in Cyprus and one in Sofia, Bulgaria) and 10 Pick-up Points. Six of them in Greece, three in Bulgaria and one in Cyprus. Finally, IKEA e-commerce realized high growth rates, in all three countries Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus, especially in March and the lockdown against COVID-19 outbreak. The first medium-size IKEA store of 8.000 sq. m. approximately, has been scheduled to operate in the second semester of 2020 in Varna, Bulgaria.

Retail Sporting Goods activity (INTERSPORT & THE ATHLETE'S FOOT), realized sales € 30,5 million, 11,2% lower versus Q1FY19 (€ 34,4 million). Sales in Greece decreased by 8,3%, while in the other countries sales decreased by 14,3% average.

Q1FY20 EBITDA was € 2,4 million versus € 3,9 million in Q1FY19. EBIT was € -2,1 million vs € -0,4 million in Q1FY19. Losses before Taxes were € 4,0 million.

FOURLIS Group currently operates a network of 136 stores of Intersport and The Athlete's Foot (TAF). Today the store network consists of 51 Intersport stores in Greece, 31 in Romania, 22 in Turkey, 9 in Bulgaria and 6 in Cyprus. Respectively, there are 14 The Athlete's Foot stores in Greece and 3 in Turkey. The electronic sales (e-commerce) realized high growth rates in Greece, while e-commerce has started its operation in Turkey and Cyprus as well.

19 May 2020

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

I.R. Department

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 14:27:06 UTC
