FOURLIS HOLDINGS

(FOYRK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 03/17 11:17:40 am
3.82 EUR   +0.26%
11:50aFOURLIS : Press Release - FY19 Financial Results
PU
11:30aFOURLIS : Corporate Presentation FY19
PU
05:57aFOURLIS : Share buy-back announcement
PU
Fourlis : Press Release - FY19 Financial Results

03/17/2020 | 11:50am EDT

Consolidated Financials FY19 (IFRS)

  • Fourlis Group, during 2019, realized sales of € 466,3 million 4,0% higher vs last year (€ 448,5 mio).
  • FY19 EBITDA was € 66,6 million following implementation IFRS 16. The comparable EBITDA was € 46,3 million vs € 44,3 million in FY18.
  • Consolidated Profit Before Taxes was € 19,5 million, while on a comparable basis the profit before taxes was € 22,5 million

vs profit of € 18,5 million in FY18.

  • The Group realized Net Profit of € 11,9 million.

Sales

EBITDA

PBT

EBITDA (IFRS 16 adjusted)

PBT (IFRS 16 adjusted)

FY19

FY18

Index

FY19

FY18

Index

FY19

FY18

Index

Retail Home Furnishings

39,69

32,13

124

17,61

15,78

112

(ΙΚΕΑ)

302,27

296,70

102

32,82

32,13

102

Retail Sporting Goods

28,23

13,53

209

164,08

151,79

108

3,67

3,91

94

(INTERSPORT)

14,99

13,53

111

Holding Company &

-0,03

0,00

-3400

-1,34

-1,40

96

-1,74

-1,22

142

Consolidation Differences

66,58

44,27

150

19,54

18,47

106

GROUP

466,32

448,49

104

46,28

44,27

105

22,47

18,47

122

Amounts in million EUR

Retail Home Furnishing and Accessories activity (IKEA) realized sales of € 302,3 million in FY19, increased by 1,9% vs FY18 (€ 296,7 million). FY19 sales in Greece increased by 0,2%, while in the other countries sales increased by 5,0% versus FY18.

EBITDA was € 39,7, million in FY19. The comparable EBITDA was € 32,8 million vs € 32,1 in FY18 . Profit Before Taxes was € 17,6 million.

It is worth mentioning, that the activity realized a non-recurring expense of € 800 thousand, related directly or indirectly with the formation of the real estate investment sector 'TRADE ESTATES REIC'.

7 IKEA stores operate today (5 in Greece, one in Cyprus and one in Sofia, Bulgaria) and 10 Pick-up Points. Six of them in Greece, three in Bulgaria and one in Cyprus. Finally, IKEA e-commerce in the three countries Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus, continue to realize high growth rates. The first medium-size IKEA store of 8.000 sq. m. approximately, has been scheduled to operate in the second semester of 2020 in Varna, Bulgaria.

Retail Sporting Goods activity (INTERSPORT & THE ATHLETE'S FOOT), realized sales € 164,1 million, 8,1% higher versus FY18 (€ 151,8 million). Sales in Greece increased by 7,1%. In the other countries sales increased by 9,3% average, while all the countries realized high growth rates.

FY19 EBITDA was € 28,2 million. The comparable EBITDA was € 15,0 million versus € 13,5 million in FY18. Profit before taxes was

  • 3,7 million.

FOURLIS Group currently operates a network of 135 stores of Intersport and The Athlete's Foot (TAF). Today the store network consists of 50 Intersport stores in Greece, 31 in Romania, 23 in Turkey, 9 in Bulgaria and 6 in Cyprus. Respectively, there are 13 The Athlete's Foot stores in Greece and 3 in Turkey. The electronic sales (e-commerce) in Greece realized high growth rates. Investments regarding electronic sales growth, continue in all countries, as scheduled.

The challenging developments regarding the problem of Covid-19 virus comprises, at this moment, the most important priority of the Management. In cooperation with the State authorities, the employees, the Strategic Partners (Interikea, IIC) and always driven by the respect to people and the sustainability of the Group, we are planning the right solutions for the problems being created.

17 March 2020

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

I.R. Department

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 469 M
EBIT 2019 33,9 M
Net income 2019 15,4 M
Debt 2019 103 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 198 M
Chart FOURLIS HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Fourlis Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,94  €
Last Close Price 3,81  €
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 82,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Group Finance Director-Controlling & Planning
George Alevizos Group Finance Director
Manolis Vidoris Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS-34.20%221
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.83%13 949
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-38.15%2 756
DUNELM GROUP PLC-32.05%1 950
RH-55.97%1 786
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-57.86%754
