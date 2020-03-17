Fourlis : Press Release - FY19 Financial Results

Consolidated Financials FY19 (IFRS)

Fourlis Group, during 2019, realized sales of € 466,3 million 4,0% higher vs last year (€ 448,5 mio).

4,0% higher vs last year (€ 448,5 mio). FY19 EBITDA was € 66,6 million following implementation IFRS 16. The comparable EBITDA was € 46,3 million vs € 44,3 million in FY18.

following implementation IFRS 16. The comparable EBITDA was vs € 44,3 million in FY18. Consolidated Profit Before Taxes was € 19,5 million , while on a comparable basis the profit before taxes was € 22,5 million

vs profit of € 18,5 million in FY18.

The Group realized Net Profit of € 11,9 million.

Sales EBITDA PBT EBITDA (IFRS 16 adjusted) PBT (IFRS 16 adjusted) FY19 FY18 Index FY19 FY18 Index FY19 FY18 Index Retail Home Furnishings 39,69 32,13 124 17,61 15,78 112 (ΙΚΕΑ) 302,27 296,70 102 32,82 32,13 102 Retail Sporting Goods 28,23 13,53 209 164,08 151,79 108 3,67 3,91 94 (INTERSPORT) 14,99 13,53 111 Holding Company & -0,03 0,00 -3400 -1,34 -1,40 96 -1,74 -1,22 142 Consolidation Differences 66,58 44,27 150 19,54 18,47 106 GROUP 466,32 448,49 104 46,28 44,27 105 22,47 18,47 122

Amounts in million EUR

Retail Home Furnishing and Accessories activity (IKEA) realized sales of € 302,3 million in FY19, increased by 1,9% vs FY18 (€ 296,7 million). FY19 sales in Greece increased by 0,2%, while in the other countries sales increased by 5,0% versus FY18.

EBITDA was € 39,7, million in FY19. The comparable EBITDA was € 32,8 million vs € 32,1 in FY18 . Profit Before Taxes was € 17,6 million.

It is worth mentioning, that the activity realized a non-recurring expense of € 800 thousand, related directly or indirectly with the formation of the real estate investment sector 'TRADE ESTATES REIC'.

7 IKEA stores operate today (5 in Greece, one in Cyprus and one in Sofia, Bulgaria) and 10 Pick-up Points. Six of them in Greece, three in Bulgaria and one in Cyprus. Finally, IKEA e-commerce in the three countries Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus, continue to realize high growth rates. The first medium-size IKEA store of 8.000 sq. m. approximately, has been scheduled to operate in the second semester of 2020 in Varna, Bulgaria.

Retail Sporting Goods activity (INTERSPORT & THE ATHLETE'S FOOT), realized sales € 164,1 million, 8,1% higher versus FY18 (€ 151,8 million). Sales in Greece increased by 7,1%. In the other countries sales increased by 9,3% average, while all the countries realized high growth rates.

FY19 EBITDA was € 28,2 million. The comparable EBITDA was € 15,0 million versus € 13,5 million in FY18. Profit before taxes was

3,7 million.

FOURLIS Group currently operates a network of 135 stores of Intersport and The Athlete's Foot (TAF). Today the store network consists of 50 Intersport stores in Greece, 31 in Romania, 23 in Turkey, 9 in Bulgaria and 6 in Cyprus. Respectively, there are 13 The Athlete's Foot stores in Greece and 3 in Turkey. The electronic sales (e-commerce) in Greece realized high growth rates. Investments regarding electronic sales growth, continue in all countries, as scheduled.

The challenging developments regarding the problem of Covid-19 virus comprises, at this moment, the most important priority of the Management. In cooperation with the State authorities, the employees, the Strategic Partners (Interikea, IIC) and always driven by the respect to people and the sustainability of the Group, we are planning the right solutions for the problems being created.

17 March 2020

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

I.R. Department