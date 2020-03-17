Fourlis : Press Release - FY19 Financial Results

Fourlis Group, during 2019, realizedsales of € 466,3 million 4,0% higher vs last year (€ 448,5 mio).
FY19EBITDA was € 66,6 million following implementation IFRS 16. The comparable EBITDA was € 46,3 million vs € 44,3 million in FY18.
ConsolidatedProfit Before Taxes was € 19,5 million, while on a comparable basis the profit before taxes was € 22,5 million
vs profit of € 18,5 million in FY18.
The Group realized Net Profit of € 11,9 million.
Sales
EBITDA
PBT
EBITDA (IFRS 16 adjusted)
PBT (IFRS 16 adjusted)
FY19
FY18
Index
FY19
FY18
Index
FY19
FY18
Index
Retail Home Furnishings
39,69
32,13
124
17,61
15,78
112
(ΙΚΕΑ)
302,27
296,70
102
32,82
32,13
102
Retail Sporting Goods
28,23
13,53
209
164,08
151,79
108
3,67
3,91
94
(INTERSPORT)
14,99
13,53
111
Holding Company &
-0,03
0,00
-3400
-1,34
-1,40
96
-1,74
-1,22
142
Consolidation Differences
66,58
44,27
150
19,54
18,47
106
GROUP
466,32
448,49
104
46,28
44,27
105
22,47
18,47
122
Amounts in million EUR
Retail Home Furnishing and Accessories activity (IKEA) realized sales of € 302,3 million in FY19, increased by 1,9% vs FY18 (€ 296,7 million). FY19 sales in Greece increased by 0,2%, while in the other countries sales increased by 5,0% versus FY18.
EBITDA was € 39,7, million in FY19. The comparable EBITDA was € 32,8 million vs € 32,1 in FY18 . Profit Before Taxes was € 17,6 million.
It is worth mentioning, that the activity realized a non-recurring expense of € 800 thousand, related directly or indirectly with the formation of the real estate investment sector 'TRADE ESTATES REIC'.
7 IKEA stores operate today (5 in Greece, one in Cyprus and one in Sofia, Bulgaria) and 10 Pick-up Points. Six of them in Greece, three in Bulgaria and one in Cyprus. Finally, IKEA e-commerce in the three countries Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus, continue to realize high growth rates. The first medium-size IKEA store of 8.000 sq. m. approximately, has been scheduled to operate in the second semester of 2020 in Varna, Bulgaria.
Retail Sporting Goods activity (INTERSPORT & THE ATHLETE'S FOOT), realized sales € 164,1 million, 8,1% higher versus FY18 (€ 151,8 million). Sales in Greece increased by 7,1%. In the other countries sales increased by 9,3% average, while all the countries realized high growth rates.
FY19 EBITDA was € 28,2 million. The comparable EBITDA was € 15,0 million versus € 13,5 million in FY18. Profit before taxes was
3,7 million.
FOURLIS Group currently operates a network of 135 stores of Intersport and The Athlete's Foot (TAF). Today the store network consists of 50 Intersport stores in Greece, 31 in Romania, 23 in Turkey, 9 in Bulgaria and 6 in Cyprus. Respectively, there are 13 The Athlete's Foot stores in Greece and 3 in Turkey. The electronic sales (e-commerce) in Greece realized high growth rates. Investments regarding electronic sales growth, continue in all countries, as scheduled.
The challenging developments regarding the problem of Covid-19 virus comprises, at this moment, the most important priority of the Management. In cooperation with the State authorities, the employees, the Strategic Partners (Interikea, IIC) and always driven by the respect to people and the sustainability of the Group, we are planning the right solutions for the problems being created.