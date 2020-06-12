Fourlis : Resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company

Resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on June 12th 2020
4. Approval of the overall management of the Company and discharge of Chartered Accountants-Auditors from any liability.
Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company
Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.
Total number of valid votes: 34.470.713 or 100,00%
Number of votes 'For': 34.059.316 or 98,81%
Number of votes 'Against': 77.980 or 0,22 %
Number of votes 'Abstain': 333.417 or 0,97%
The Chairman of the General Assembly proposed the approval of the overall management of the Company for the Financial year 2019, in accordance with the provisions of Article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and the discharge of the Independent Auditors that audited the financial statements of financial year 2018 from any liability.
The General Assembly approved the proposed subject.
5. Election of one (1) ordinary and one (1) substitute Chartered Accountant-Auditor to audit the consolidated
and the Company's financial statements for the period 1/1/2020 - 31/12/2020 and determination of their remuneration.
Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company
Required majority:50% + 1 of the represented in the AGM votes.
Total number of valid votes: 34.470.713 or 100,00%
Number of votes 'For': 25.376.859 or 73,62%
Number of votes 'Against': 8.763.804 or 25,42 %
Number of votes 'Abstain': 330.050 or 0,96%
The Chairman of the General Assembly proposes the election of the chartered accountant-auditor company "ERNST & YOUNG (HELLAS) CERTIFIED AUDITORS ACCOUNTANTS SA" for the review of the consolidated and Company's financial statements for the financial year 2020.
Finally, the Chairman of the General Assembly proposed for the year 2019 as regards the remuneration of the auditors for the audit of the Financial Statements (Company and Consolidated), for drafting and issuing the Audit Report, including any expenditure related to audit, to authorize the Board of Directors for the exact determination of the above remuneration up to the amount of €32.900,00 plus VAT.
The General Assembly approved the proposed subject.
6. Approval of members of the Board of Directors' remuneration for the period 1/1/2019 - 31/12/2019 and
preliminary approval of members of the Board of Directors' remuneration for the period 1/1/2020 - 31/12/2020 in accordance with article 109 L. 4548/2018.
Required quorum:1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital of the Company