FOURLIS HOLDINGS

(FOYRK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 03/10 11:18:48 am
4.105 EUR   +4.19%
06:59pFOURLIS : Share buy-back Announcement
PU
03/06FOURLIS : Announcement - Implementation of Share Buy Back Program
PU
02/18FOURLIS : Publication Date of FY19 Financial Results
PU
Fourlis : Share buy-back Announcement

03/10/2020 | 06:59pm EDT

Share buy-back announcement

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. announces in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, pursuant to the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 14.06.2019 and the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13.01.2020, that on 09/03/2020 purchased 3.000 own shares, at an average price of €3,8800 per share, a total value of € 11.640,00.

The transaction was executed within the frame Share Buy Back Program, through "Eurobank Equities Investment Firm S.A".

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company currently holds 7.235 treasury shares or 0,0139% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

March 10, 2020

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

Investor Relations Department

ΟΜΙΛΟΣ FOURLIS

FOURLIS A.E. ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΩΝ

ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΑ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ

Tel: 210 629 3000

Σωρού 18-20,

Fax: 210 677 3714

151 25 Μαρούσι.

E-mail:mail@fourlis.gr

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 22:59:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 469 M
EBIT 2019 33,9 M
Net income 2019 15,4 M
Debt 2019 103 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 213 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,94  €
Last Close Price 4,11  €
Spread / Highest target 97,6%
Spread / Average Target 69,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Group Finance Director-Controlling & Planning
George Alevizos Group Finance Director
Manolis Vidoris Director-Information Technology
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS-29.36%234
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.57%15 988
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-18.10%4 183
RH-30.78%2 808
DUNELM GROUP PLC-14.27%2 626
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-43.41%1 115
