Fourlis : Share buy-back Announcement

Share buy-back announcement

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. announces in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, pursuant to the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 14.06.2019 and the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13.01.2020, that on 09/03/2020 purchased 3.000 own shares, at an average price of €3,8800 per share, a total value of € 11.640,00.

The transaction was executed within the frame Share Buy Back Program, through "Eurobank Equities Investment Firm S.A".

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company currently holds 7.235 treasury shares or 0,0139% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

March 10, 2020

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

Investor Relations Department