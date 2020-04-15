Log in
Fourlis Holdings

FOURLIS HOLDINGS

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 04/15 03:39:00 am
3.19 EUR   -2.74%
03:48aFOURLIS : Share buy-back announcement
PU
04/10FOURLIS : Share buy-back announcement
PU
04/08FOURLIS : Share buy-back announcement
PU
Fourlis : Share buy-back announcement

04/15/2020 | 03:48am EDT

Share buy-back announcement

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. announces in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, pursuant to the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 14.06.2019 and the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13.01.2020, that on 14/04/2020 purchased 4.000 own shares, at an average price of €3,1363 per share, a total value of €12.545,00.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company currently holds 176.590 treasury shares or 0,3396% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

April 15, 2020

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

Investor Relations Department

ΟΜΙΛΟΣ FOURLIS

FOURLIS A.E. ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΩΝ

ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΑ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ

Tel: 210 629 3000

Σωρού 18-20,

Fax: 210 677 3714

151 25 Μαρούσι.

E-mail:mail@fourlis.gr

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 07:47:19 UTC
