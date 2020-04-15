Fourlis : Share buy-back announcement

Share buy-back announcement
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. announces in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, pursuant to the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 14.06.2019 and the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13.01.2020, that on 14/04/2020 purchased 4.000 own shares, at an average price of €3,1363 per share, a total value of €12.545,00.
Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company currently holds 176.590 treasury shares or 0,3396% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.
This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
April 15, 2020
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Investor Relations Department
ΟΜΙΛΟΣ FOURLIS
FOURLIS A.E. ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΩΝ
ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΑ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ
Tel: 210 629 3000
Σωρού 18-20,
Fax: 210 677 3714
151 25 Μαρούσι.
E-mail:mail@fourlis.gr
