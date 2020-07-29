Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Fourth Wave Energy, Inc.    FWAV

FOURTH WAVE ENERGY, INC.

(FWAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fourth Wave Energy : Appoints Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – Fourth Wave Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: FWAV) ("Fourth Wave" or the "Company"), a San Jose-based climate solutions company, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.

Gateway will work closely with Fourth Wave management over the coming months to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

In March of this year, Fourth Wave Energy was acquired by Pierre Corp. in an all-stock transaction. Subsequent to the acquisition, the combined company was renamed to "Fourth Wave Energy" and began trading on the OTCQB under the new ticker symbol "FWAV."

Fourth Wave Energy is a climate change solutions company focused on eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from existing homes. The Company is planning to leverage its expertise in the use of energy efficient building techniques, including geothermal applications and on-site solar power generation to achieve commercial scalability in providing near-zero carbon homes. Fourth Wave will focus on the growing net-zero market through the use of their new GeoSolar Plus ("GSP") total home energy makeover system. The Company will be based in San Jose, California with regional offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas.

"With the ongoing impact of the global health pandemic, we are witnessing rapid shifts in business and consumer behaviors toward the adoption of clean energy technologies," said Fourth Wave CEO Joe Isaacs. "Furthermore, we've seen that governments are preparing to spend greater amounts of taxpayer money on building a more sustainable future driven by clean energy solutions for the home as well as enterprises. Our complete home energy retrofits strive to reduce energy requirements and generate enough renewable energy to power homes without utility bills while increasing home values, improving indoor air quality, and helping address one of the largest contributors to the climate crisis. With Fourth Wave's highly-scalable model, we can quickly expand through light, regional footprints. We expect to drive rapid development and deployment of cost-effective, net-zero solutions through our GeoSolar Plus system."

"As we officially enter the commercialization phase of our regional rollout strategy for the GSP system, we believe it is imperative to get our story in front of the right potential customer and investor audiences. Partnering with Gateway will allow us to leverage the firm's extensive relationships within the sustainability and broader investment communities. Additionally, with their proven track record of successfully positioning emerging growth companies like ours within the capital markets, we expect to drive greater awareness for Fourth Wave as we work toward achieving many of our longer-term public company goals, including a future listing onto a national exchange. We look forward to working with the Gateway team over the coming months to deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program designed to enhance our Wall Street profile and position Fourth Wave as a major player in the renewable energy revolution."

Fourth Wave plans to build its first pilot projects in Denver, San Jose, and Dallas. The Company expects to have systems under construction in the third quarter of 2020 with first commercial sales by the fourth quarter of this year.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

About Fourth Wave Energy Inc.

Fourth Wave Energy (OTCQB: FWAV) is a climate change solutions company focused on eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from the build environment. The Company harnesses the power of the earth and sun to power residences while drastically reducing the need for fossil fuels and reliance on utility power. With over 125 years of experience in alternative energy, financial markets, and construction, the Company's management team is focused on developing scalable solutions that reduce reliance on fossil fuels and minimize the release of greenhouse gasses. Learn more at fourthwaveenergy.com and geosolarplus.com.

Company Contact:

Fourth Wave Energy
J. Isaacs, CEO
Email: info@fourthwaveenergy.com
Phone: 818-855-8199

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations
Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Email: FWAV@gatewayir.commailto:Investors@lastmile.holdings
Phone: (949) 574-3860

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourth-wave-energy-appoints-gateway-to-lead-expanded-investor-relations-program-301101517.html

SOURCE Fourth Wave Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur FOURTH WAVE ENERGY, INC.
08:01aFOURTH WAVE ENERGY : Appoints Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Progra..
PR
06/11FOURTH WAVE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/14FOURTH WAVE ENERGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11FOURTH WAVE ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08PIERRE : Fourth Wave Energy Announces Agreement to Acquire Colorado Property wit..
PR
04/16PIERRE : FOURTH WAVE ENERGY, INC. (form 10-K)
AQ
03/30PIERRE CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/26PIERRE : Geo/Solar Climate Change Solutions Company Fourth Wave Energy (FWE) Acq..
PR
03/24PIERRE CORP. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (..
AQ
03/17PIERRE : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group