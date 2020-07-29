Fourth Wave Energy : Appoints Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – Fourth Wave Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: FWAV) ("Fourth Wave" or the "Company"), a San Jose-based climate solutions company, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.

Gateway will work closely with Fourth Wave management over the coming months to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

In March of this year, Fourth Wave Energy was acquired by Pierre Corp. in an all-stock transaction. Subsequent to the acquisition, the combined company was renamed to "Fourth Wave Energy" and began trading on the OTCQB under the new ticker symbol "FWAV."

Fourth Wave Energy is a climate change solutions company focused on eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from existing homes. The Company is planning to leverage its expertise in the use of energy efficient building techniques, including geothermal applications and on-site solar power generation to achieve commercial scalability in providing near-zero carbon homes. Fourth Wave will focus on the growing net-zero market through the use of their new GeoSolar Plus™ ("GSP") total home energy makeover system. The Company will be based in San Jose, California with regional offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas.

"With the ongoing impact of the global health pandemic, we are witnessing rapid shifts in business and consumer behaviors toward the adoption of clean energy technologies," said Fourth Wave CEO Joe Isaacs. "Furthermore, we've seen that governments are preparing to spend greater amounts of taxpayer money on building a more sustainable future driven by clean energy solutions for the home as well as enterprises. Our complete home energy retrofits strive to reduce energy requirements and generate enough renewable energy to power homes without utility bills while increasing home values, improving indoor air quality, and helping address one of the largest contributors to the climate crisis. With Fourth Wave's highly-scalable model, we can quickly expand through light, regional footprints. We expect to drive rapid development and deployment of cost-effective, net-zero solutions through our GeoSolar Plus™ system."

"As we officially enter the commercialization phase of our regional rollout strategy for the GSP system, we believe it is imperative to get our story in front of the right potential customer and investor audiences. Partnering with Gateway will allow us to leverage the firm's extensive relationships within the sustainability and broader investment communities. Additionally, with their proven track record of successfully positioning emerging growth companies like ours within the capital markets, we expect to drive greater awareness for Fourth Wave as we work toward achieving many of our longer-term public company goals, including a future listing onto a national exchange. We look forward to working with the Gateway team over the coming months to deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program designed to enhance our Wall Street profile and position Fourth Wave as a major player in the renewable energy revolution."

Fourth Wave plans to build its first pilot projects in Denver, San Jose, and Dallas. The Company expects to have systems under construction in the third quarter of 2020 with first commercial sales by the fourth quarter of this year.

