FOX News Channel : Marks 70 Consecutive Quarters as the Most-watched Cable News Network in Total Day and Primetime

FNC Continues to Dominate All of Basic Cable in Total Day and Primetime for Month of June and Second Quarter 2019

“Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Finish June and 2Q’2019 as the Number One and Number Two Rated Programs in Cable News Across Total Viewers and 25-54 Demo, Respectively

FOX News Channel (FNC) finished the second quarter of 2019 marking 70 consecutive quarters as the most-watched cable news network in total day and primetime among total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. During 2Q’19, FNC averaged 1.3 million total viewers and 227,000 with A25-54 in total day. In primetime, FNC delivered 2.4 million total viewers and 373,000 in the 25-54 demographic, notching 45 consecutive quarters as the top-rated cable news channel in prime with A25-54 and besting MSNBC and CNN across the board.

Once again, FNC had double-digit percent advantages over MSNBC and CNN in both categories, as well as triple-digit percent advantages over CNN in primetime total viewers. Notably, among all of basic cable, FNC was the most-watched network across both total day and primetime, marking 12 consecutive quarters in the top spot in total day. Since Thursday’s Democratic primary debate, MSNBC is down double-digits in both categories, declining 85 percent in total viewers and down 91 percent in the 25-54 demo in the 9-11PM/ET timeslot, unable to retain virtually any audience that tuned in either night. FOX News easily swept the competition in primetime post-debate Friday through Sunday.

In June, FNC continued to rank number one in total day (1,289,000) and primetime (2,381,000) viewers for the 210th consecutive month. Additionally, FNC finished June as the highest-rated network in all of cable for the 36th month in a row in total viewers, and also landed the top spot in total viewers for primetime.

In second quarter 2019, the network claimed seven of the top 10 cable news programs in total viewers and eight of the top 10 in the 25-54 demo. Notching four of the top five shows in cable news in both categories, FNC’s evening and primetime programs dominated the quarter, including Hannity (9PM/ET) as the number one program in all of cable news among total viewers and the demo with 3.2 million and 505,000 viewers respectively. Notably, in the same 9PM/ET timeslot, CNN’s Cuomo Primetime had its lowest-rated quarter in both categories since launch. Tucker Carlson Tonight (8PM/ET) came in second with 2.8 million viewers and 477,000 in the 25-54 demo, beating MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and besting CNN and MSNBC combined in both categories in the timeslot. The Ingraham Angle crushed the 10PM/ET timeslot with 2.4 million viewers and 387,000 in the 25-54 demo, while The Five dominated the 5PM/ET timeslot with 2.3 million viewers and 355,000 in the 24-54 demo, crushing both CNN and MSNBC combined in total viewers and the A25-54 demo.

Kicking off the day at 4AM/ET, FOX & Friends First with Heather Childers was the number one show in its timeslot with 462,000 viewers, followed by FOX & Friends First at 5AM/ET, which averaged 629,000 viewers. FNC’s signature morning show FOX & Friends (6-9AM/ET) marked 70 consecutive quarters as the highest-rated morning show in cable news with 1,435,000 viewers and 268,000 in the demo. America’s Newsroom with co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith (9AM-12PM/ET) garnered 1.5 million viewers and 242,000 with A25-54. FNC’s afternoon ensemble program, Outnumbered (12PM/ET), posted 1.5 million viewers and 241,000 in the demo. At 1PM/ET, Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner averaged 1.3 million viewers and 215,000 in the 25-54 demo while The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino at 2PM/ET delivered 1.3 million viewers and 203,000 with A25-54. At 3PM/ET, Shepard Smith Reporting averaged 1.2 million viewers and 195,000 in the demo while Your World with Neil Cavuto averaged 1.3 million viewers and 208,000 with A25-54.

Among FNC’s early and late evening programming, Special Report with Bret Baier (6PM/ET) garnered 2 million viewers and 324,000 in the 25-54 demo. The Story with Martha MacCallum at 7PM/ET delivered 1.8 million viewers and 299,000 in the 25-54 demo. At 11PM/ET, FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream averaged 1.4 million viewers and 274,000 in the 25-54 demo, outpacing MSNBC’s 11th Hour with Brian Williams in the 25-54 demographic marking its lowest-rated demo since launch.

On the weekends, The Greg Gutfeld Show, which just marked its four-year anniversary finished the quarter with 1.8 million total viewers and 262,000 in the demo, beating CNN and MSNBC combined in the timeslot. Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo (Sundays 10AM/ET) delivered with 1.4 million total viewers and 239,000 in the demo. MediaBuzz hosted by Howie Kurtz delivered 1.3 million viewers and 213,000 in the 25-54 demo, propelling him to the lead spot on Sundays at 11AM/ET. Additionally, FNC won all weekend primetime hours in total viewers, including Watters World (1.7 million in P2+; 203,000 in 25-54) which tripled/doubled MSNBC’s newly launched show Saturday Night Politics with Donny Deutsch respectively, Justice with Judge Jeanine (2.1 million in P2+; 237,000 in 25-54), The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton (1.3 million in P2+; 167,000 in 25-54), and Life, Liberty and Levin (1.4 million in P2+; 196,000 in 25-54).

SECOND QUARTER 2019 RATINGS FOR THE TOP FIVE PROGRAMS IN CABLE NEWS:

Total Viewers: Hannity (3,151,000), Tucker Carlson Tonight (2,822,000), The Rachel Maddow Show (2,561,000), The Ingraham Angle (2,428,000), The Five (2,336,000)

Adults 25-54: Hannity 505,000), Tucker Carlson Tonight (477,000), The Rachel Maddow Show (396,000), The Ingraham Angle (387,000), The Five (355,000)

2Q’19 VS. 2Q’18 NIELSEN NUMBERS (seven day week, L+SD):

TOTAL DAY

FNC: 1,322,000 total viewers – down 6% (227,000 in 25-54 – down 20%)

CNN: 541,000 total viewers – down 18% (134,000 in 25-54 – down 34%)

MSNBC: 900,000 total viewers – down 3% (133,000 in 25-54 – down 32%)

PRIMETIME: 8-11PM/ET

FNC: 2,387,000 total viewers – down 2% (373,000 in 25-54 – down 22%)

CNN: 761,000 total viewers – down 18% (188,000 in 25-54 – down 38%)

MSNBC: 1,674,000 total viewers – down 4% (252,000 in 25-54 – down 27%)

JUNE 2019 RATINGS FOR THE TOP FIVE PROGRAMS IN CABLE NEWS:

Total Viewers: Hannity (3,217,000), Tucker Carlson Tonight (2,841,000), The Rachel Maddow Show (2,450,000), The Ingraham Angle (2,417,000), The Five (2,288,000)

Adults 25-54: Hannity (496,000), Tucker Carlson Tonight (458,000), The Ingraham Angle (371,000), The Rachel Maddow Show (352,000), The Five (339,000)

June’19 VS. June’18 NIELSEN NUMBERS (seven day week, L+SD):

TOTAL DAY

FNC: 1,289,000 total viewers – down 10% (212,000 in 25-54 – down 27%)

CNN: 531,000 total viewers – down 13% (126,000 in 25-54 – down 33%)

MSNBC: 878,000 total viewers – down 1% (126,000 in 25-54 – down 30%)

PRIMETIME: 8-11PM/ET

FNC: 2,381,000 total viewers – down 6% (356,000 in 25-54 – down 27%)

CNN: 755,000 total viewers – down 17% (182,000 in 25-54 – down 40%)

MSNBC: 1,702,000 total viewers – up 4% (257,000 in 25-54 – down 19%)

