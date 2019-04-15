FOX News Channel : Signs Christina Coleman as Los Angeles Based Correspondent

FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed KSDK-TV (NBC) reporter Christina
Coleman as a correspondent. In her new role, Coleman will serve as a
general assignment reporter in FNC’s Los Angeles bureau beginning April
29th.
Since 2014, Coleman has served as an anchor and lead night beat reporter
for NBC affiliate KSDK-TV in St. Louis, Missouri, specializing in
community reporting. While there, Coleman actively covered events in
Ferguson, MO following the death of Michael Brown. Notably, she was one
the first journalists on the scene of the riots days after the unarmed
teenager was shot and killed. Additionally, Coleman traveled to Geneva,
Switzerland to cover Brown’s parents as they testified before the United
Nations Committee Against Torture.
Prior to this, Coleman worked as a local correspondent at both KABB-TV
(FOX) and WOAI-TV (NBC) in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas. During
that time, she played an active role as a member of the National
Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), serving as Vice President of
the San Antonio Chapter. Before this, Coleman served as a reporter at
KCEN-TV (NBC) in Central Texas where she was on location at Fort Hood to
report on one of the deadliest mass shootings at a military base in the
United States.
She began her career as a reporter at KIMO-TV (ABC) in Anchorage, Alaska
where she contributed to the station’s evening newscast. During her time
in Alaska, she frequently interviewed then-Governor and former vice
presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Coleman is a graduate of Texas A&M
University, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in speech
communication.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005720/en/