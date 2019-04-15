Log in
FOX News Channel : Signs Christina Coleman as Los Angeles Based Correspondent

04/15/2019

FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed KSDK-TV (NBC) reporter Christina Coleman as a correspondent. In her new role, Coleman will serve as a general assignment reporter in FNC’s Los Angeles bureau beginning April 29th.

Since 2014, Coleman has served as an anchor and lead night beat reporter for NBC affiliate KSDK-TV in St. Louis, Missouri, specializing in community reporting. While there, Coleman actively covered events in Ferguson, MO following the death of Michael Brown. Notably, she was one the first journalists on the scene of the riots days after the unarmed teenager was shot and killed. Additionally, Coleman traveled to Geneva, Switzerland to cover Brown’s parents as they testified before the United Nations Committee Against Torture.

Prior to this, Coleman worked as a local correspondent at both KABB-TV (FOX) and WOAI-TV (NBC) in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas. During that time, she played an active role as a member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), serving as Vice President of the San Antonio Chapter. Before this, Coleman served as a reporter at KCEN-TV (NBC) in Central Texas where she was on location at Fort Hood to report on one of the deadliest mass shootings at a military base in the United States.

She began her career as a reporter at KIMO-TV (ABC) in Anchorage, Alaska where she contributed to the station’s evening newscast. During her time in Alaska, she frequently interviewed then-Governor and former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Coleman is a graduate of Texas A&M University, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in speech communication.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2019 Suffolk University poll, FOX News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Brand Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.


© Business Wire 2019
