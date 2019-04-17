FOX News Channel : to Host a Town Hall with 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Wednesday, May 8th

Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum to Moderate

FOX News Channel (FNC) will present a town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Wednesday, May 8th from 6:30-7:30PM/ET in Milwaukee, WI, announced Jay Wallace, President and Executive Editor of FOX News and FOX Business. Co-anchored by Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum, the town hall will focus on the 2020 presidential election and news of the day. An abbreviated version of Baier’s Special Report will air from 6-6:30PM/ET while MacCallum’s The Story will run from 7:30-8PM/ET with the town hall running in between both programs.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “FOX News Channel continues to produce highly informative and respectful town hall events, delivering record viewership and providing a platform to all candidates. We are incredibly proud of the entire team and look forward to hosting Senator Klobuchar for our next town hall.”

This marks the third such event of the current election season hosted by FNC and the second with a Democratic presidential candidate, following the network’s successful town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Monday, April 15th. According to Nielsen Media Research, the Sanders event marked the highest-rated town hall of the election cycle to date, attracting nearly 2.6 million viewers. Co-anchors MacCallum and Baier also held a town hall with potential presidential contender Howard Schultz on April 4th and in February, Sen. Klobuchar appeared on Special Report with Bret Baier for the first time since declaring her candidacy. According to Nielsen Media Research, that interview garnered 2.5 million viewers and nearly 400,000 in the key 25-54 demographic.

Baier and MacCallum have played pivotal roles throughout the network’s election coverage, including interviewing candidates, moderating 2016 presidential debates, moderating town halls and co-anchoring during major political events, such as the 2019 State of the Union and midterm election night in November 2018. Their coverage that night was the highest-rated midterm election programming in cable news history with 7.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

