FOX News Channel : to Present Live Coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Live Testimony Before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday July 24th

Co-anchored by ‘Special Report’s’ Bret Baier and ‘The Story’s’ Martha MacCallum with Special Guest Commentators

FOX News Channel (FNC) will present live coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, July 24th beginning at 8:15AM/ET preempting FOX & Friends. Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum will co-anchor coverage live from Washington throughout both testimonies. Contributing to the network’s special programming will be FOX News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, co-host of The Five Juan Williams along with FOX News contributor Katie Pavlich and former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Andrew McCarthy. Former Independent Counsel Ken Starr will also offer legal commentary throughout the network’s special coverage. FNC will also provide coverage of the hearings to FOX stations across the country.

Leading up to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s second hearing in front of the House Intelligence Committee which begins at 12PM/ET, FNC will present a special edition of Outnumbered, featuring co-anchor Harris Faulkner, America’s Newsroom co-anchor Sandra Smith, FOX Business Network’s Dagen McDowell, FNC contributor and legal analyst Emily Compagno. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will continue to helm special coverage for the afternoon testimony with additional special guests and experts.

FOX News Radio (FNR) will present special programming throughout the day on Wednesday, July 17th available nationally on terrestrial affiliates and via podcast. Contributions will be made throughout the day by FNR’s Tonya Powers, White House correspondent Jon Decker and national correspondent Jared Halpern to break down the latest surrounding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony. Fox News Headlines 24/7 will provide updates every 15 minutes on SiriusXM Channel 115. Additionally, special editions of the FOX News Rundown and DC-based podcast From Washington will be available for download.

FOXNews.com will also feature wall-to-wall coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimonies. The homepage will feature a live blog that will be continuously updated throughout the day, including multiple breakout stories, photos and real-time reaction from experts and opinion writers. Both testimonies will be steamed live on FOXNews.com as well as the best coverage from FOX News Channel, which viewers can access via: http://www.foxnews.com.

