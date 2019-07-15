FOX News Digital : Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever Among Multi-Platform Views

FOX News Digital Leads CNN in Total Views and Minutes for June and Q2 2019

June Marks Sixth Month in a Row FOX News Digital Surpassed 100 Million Unique Visitors, Marking Second Highest Month of Multi-Platform Total Unique Visitors

FOX News Continues Reign as Number One Most-Engaged News Brand on Social Channels, Including Record Month for June on Instagram

FOX News Mobile App Beats CNN Mobile App for Seventh Consecutive Month in Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital finished 2Q 2019 with its highest quarter of multi-platform views, securing 4.8 billion views and finishing at number one in the news competitive set, according to Comscore*. Also for the quarter, FOX News Digital bested CNN.com in the multi-platform minute category with nearly 11.8 billion minutes spent, compared to CNN.com’s 8.5 billion. FOX News Digital was up 45 percent versus the second quarter of 2018 in multi-platform minutes while CNN.com only increased eight percent.

In commenting on the quarterly milestone, FOX News Digital Editor-In-Chief Porter Berry said, “Our platform has proven once again to be the digital destination for breaking news coverage, strong opinion, political analysis and trending entertainment stories. FOX News is unquestionably becoming a leader in the digital space as proven by our number one ranking in the majority of key metrics.”

For the month of June, FOX News Digital also topped the news landscape in multiple categories. FOX News Digital achieved 105 million in monthly unique visitors, in addition to surpassing CNN.com for the fifth consecutive month with 1.7 billion total views**. Additionally, June marks the sixth consecutive month that FOX News Digital surpassed 100 million multi-platform uniques, as well as the ninth month in a row of exceeding CNN.com in minutes spent***. FOX News Digital also outperformed others in the competitive space in monthly unique visitors for June, including WashingtonPost.com (86.4 million), NYTimes.com (83.2 million) and USAToday.com (69.9 million).

In the competitive set, FOX News was the number one most engaged news brand on social media in Q2 2019 with 131 Million interactions (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), according to Socialbakers***. This marks the 20th consecutive quarter that FOX News has been number one in total social interactions, accounting for 31 percent of all social interactions in the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, FOX News drove 25 percent more interactions than the cable news competition (CNN+MSNBC) combined in Q2 2019. FOX News Instagram interactions were up 24 percent this quarter versus the prior year and June marked FNC’s most engaging month ever on the social media channel.

Finally, for the seventh month in a row, the Fox News Mobile App surpassed the CNN Mobile App in Unique Visitors, with 7.5 million versus 6.3 million****.

Q2 2019 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

(April 1, 2019 – June 30, 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 11,763,000,000 (up 45 percent vs. Q2 2018)

CNN.com – 8,457,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. Q2 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 4,806,000,000 (up 10 percent vs. Q2 2018)

CNN.com – 4,360,000,000 (down 8 percent vs. Q2 2018)

Multi-Platform Average Monthly Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 102,788,000 (up 12 percent vs. Q2 2018)

CNN.com – 126,668,000 (up 1 percent vs. Q2 2018)

June 2019 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

(June 1 – June 30, 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,899,000,000 (up 41 percent vs. June 2018)|

CNN.com – 2,653,000,000 (up 5 percent vs. June 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,661,000,000 (up 11 percent vs. June 2018)

CNN.com – 1,385,000,000 (down 7 percent vs. June 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 105,188,000 (up 13 percent vs. June 2018)

CNN.com – 128,285,000 (up .4 percent vs. June 2018)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOX News podcasts and the direct to consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. Currently the number one rated cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 17 consecutive years, while FBN has ranked as the number one business channel for the past two years. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

