Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FOX    FOX

FOX

(FOX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FOX News Digital : Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever Among Multi-Platform Views

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

FOX News Digital Leads CNN in Total Views and Minutes for June and Q2 2019

June Marks Sixth Month in a Row FOX News Digital Surpassed 100 Million Unique Visitors, Marking Second Highest Month of Multi-Platform Total Unique Visitors

FOX News Continues Reign as Number One Most-Engaged News Brand on Social Channels, Including Record Month for June on Instagram

FOX News Mobile App Beats CNN Mobile App for Seventh Consecutive Month in Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital finished 2Q 2019 with its highest quarter of multi-platform views, securing 4.8 billion views and finishing at number one in the news competitive set, according to Comscore*. Also for the quarter, FOX News Digital bested CNN.com in the multi-platform minute category with nearly 11.8 billion minutes spent, compared to CNN.com’s 8.5 billion. FOX News Digital was up 45 percent versus the second quarter of 2018 in multi-platform minutes while CNN.com only increased eight percent.

In commenting on the quarterly milestone, FOX News Digital Editor-In-Chief Porter Berry said, “Our platform has proven once again to be the digital destination for breaking news coverage, strong opinion, political analysis and trending entertainment stories. FOX News is unquestionably becoming a leader in the digital space as proven by our number one ranking in the majority of key metrics.”

For the month of June, FOX News Digital also topped the news landscape in multiple categories. FOX News Digital achieved 105 million in monthly unique visitors, in addition to surpassing CNN.com for the fifth consecutive month with 1.7 billion total views**. Additionally, June marks the sixth consecutive month that FOX News Digital surpassed 100 million multi-platform uniques, as well as the ninth month in a row of exceeding CNN.com in minutes spent***. FOX News Digital also outperformed others in the competitive space in monthly unique visitors for June, including WashingtonPost.com (86.4 million), NYTimes.com (83.2 million) and USAToday.com (69.9 million).

In the competitive set, FOX News was the number one most engaged news brand on social media in Q2 2019 with 131 Million interactions (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), according to Socialbakers***. This marks the 20th consecutive quarter that FOX News has been number one in total social interactions, accounting for 31 percent of all social interactions in the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, FOX News drove 25 percent more interactions than the cable news competition (CNN+MSNBC) combined in Q2 2019. FOX News Instagram interactions were up 24 percent this quarter versus the prior year and June marked FNC’s most engaging month ever on the social media channel.

Finally, for the seventh month in a row, the Fox News Mobile App surpassed the CNN Mobile App in Unique Visitors, with 7.5 million versus 6.3 million****.

Q2 2019 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM
(April 1, 2019 – June 30, 2019)
Multi-Platform Total Minutes
FOX News Digital – 11,763,000,000 (up 45 percent vs. Q2 2018)
CNN.com – 8,457,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. Q2 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Views
FOX News Digital – 4,806,000,000 (up 10 percent vs. Q2 2018)
CNN.com – 4,360,000,000 (down 8 percent vs. Q2 2018)

Multi-Platform Average Monthly Unique Visitors
FOX News Digital – 102,788,000 (up 12 percent vs. Q2 2018)
CNN.com – 126,668,000 (up 1 percent vs. Q2 2018)

June 2019 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM
(June 1 – June 30, 2019)
Multi-Platform Total Minutes
FOX News Digital – 3,899,000,000 (up 41 percent vs. June 2018)|
CNN.com – 2,653,000,000 (up 5 percent vs. June 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Views
FOX News Digital – 1,661,000,000 (up 11 percent vs. June 2018)
CNN.com – 1,385,000,000 (down 7 percent vs. June 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Unique Visitors
FOX News Digital – 105,188,000 (up 13 percent vs. June 2018)
CNN.com – 128,285,000 (up .4 percent vs. June 2018)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOX News podcasts and the direct to consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. Currently the number one rated cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 17 consecutive years, while FBN has ranked as the number one business channel for the past two years. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., WSJ Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, Average of multiplatform unique visitor metrics for Q2 2019 (April – June), sum of multiplatform views & minutes metrics for Q2 2019 (April-June), U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Fox News Digital Network, June 2019, U.S.

***Socialbakers

****Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], June 2018 vs. June 2019, U.S.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOX
06:37pFOX NEWS DIGITAL : Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever Among Multi-Platform Views
BU
02:30pFOX : Jason Klarman Named Executive Vice President of Marketing for FOX News Med..
BU
07/02FOX NEWS CHANNEL : Marks 70 Consecutive Quarters as the Most-watched Cable News ..
BU
06/27FOX CORPORATION : Names Claudia Teran Executive Vice President And Corporate Gen..
PR
06/25FOX : Hannity, Carlson enjoy Trump rally ratings bonanza
AQ
06/13FOX CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to ..
AQ
05/30FOX NEWS CHANNEL : to Host a Town Hall with 2020 Democratic Presidential Candida..
BU
05/30FOX : NEWS CHANNEL DOMINATES MAY AS THE NUMBER ONE BASIC CABLE NETWORK IN TOTAL ..
AQ
05/29FOX CORPORATION : Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/23FOX NATION : to Debut New Slate of Programming This Summer
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 364 M
EBIT 2019 2 399 M
Net income 2019 1 484 M
Debt 2019 3 715 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 22 952 M
Chart FOX
Duration : Period :
FOX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 46,0  $
Last Close Price 37,0  $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About