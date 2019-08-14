FOX News Digital : Hits Major Milestone in July With Highest Month Ever in Multi-Platform Views

FOX News Digital Continues its Double-Digit YOY Growth, While Surpassing CNN Again in Total Views and Minutes

July Marks Seventh Month in a Row FOX News Digital Surpassed 100 Million Unique Visitors

For 59 Consecutive Months, FOX News Remains the Number One Most-Engaged News Brand on Social Channels

FOX News Digital finished the month of July setting a record with its highest month ever in multi-platform views, securing 1.9 billion views (a 23 percent increase from July 2018), and finishing at number one in the news competitive set for the sixth month in a row, according to Comscore*. FOX News Digital also bested CNN.com in the multi-platform minute category for the tenth month in a row with 4.2 billion minutes spent, up nearly 50 percent from last year, compared to CNN.com’s 3 billion, which only increased by 20 percent year-over-year.

In commenting on the success from July, FOX News Digital Editor-In-Chief Porter Berry said, “We continue to see unprecedented year-over-year double-digit growth, which proves that our simple strategy of delivering great journalism is working. Every day, our team is relentlessly focused on our audience and we strive to create content that interests them, whether it’s breaking news or human interest stories.”

The month of July also marks FOX News Digital’s seventh month in a row surpassing 100 million unique visitors, while also out-performing others in the competitive space, including WashingtonPost.com (83,917,000), NYTimes.com (81,365,000) and NBCNews.com (75,682,000)**.

For the 59th month in a row, FOX News continued to be the number one most engaged news brand on social media in July with over 48 million interactions (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), according to Socialbakers***. FOX News has been number one in the news competitive set in total Facebook interactions for 59 consecutive months and number one in total Instagram interactions for 39 consecutive months. On Facebook, engagement in July was up more than 10 percent compared to the month prior.

Finally, for the eighth month in a row, the Fox News Mobile App surpassed the CNN Mobile App in Unique Visitors, with 7.3 million versus 6.7 million****.

July 2019 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

(July 1 – July 31, 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,857,000,000 (up 23 percent vs. July 2018)

CNN.com – 1,536,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. July 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 4,153,000,000 (up 48 percent vs. July 2018)

CNN.com – 2,985,000,000 (up 20 percent vs. July 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 103,060,000 (up 14 percent vs. July 2018)

CNN.com – 129,939,000 (up 13 percent vs. July 2018)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOX News podcasts and the direct to consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. Currently the number one rated cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 17 consecutive years, while FBN has ranked as the number one business channel for the past two years. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, July 2019, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., WSJ Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, July 2019, U.S.

***Socialbakers

****Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], July 2019, U.S.

