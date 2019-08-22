FOX News : Signs Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Contributor Role

FOX News has signed former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a contributor, the network announced today. Sanders will provide political commentary and analysis across all of FOX News Media, including FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX Nation and the radio/podcast division. She will make her debut on FOX & Friends during its next live audience show on September 6th.

In commenting on the announcement, Sanders said, “FOX News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis.”

From July 2017 through June 2019, Sanders served as the White House Press Secretary for President Donald Trump. As the third woman and first mom to ever hold the position, Sanders was the administration’s chief spokesperson. She joined the administration as Deputy Press Secretary in January 2017 after previously working as a senior advisor for the president’s election campaign.

The daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R), Sanders has previously worked in leadership roles for U.S. Senators, Governors, and presidential campaigns. In Arkansas, Sarah was a senior advisor to Senator Tom Cotton (R) in 2014 when he defeated incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Pryor, and was campaign manager for Senator John Boozman (R) in 2010 when he defeated incumbent Democratic Senator Blanche Lincoln. In 2007 and 2008, Sanders helped lead Gov. Huckabee to victory in the Iowa Caucuses and seven other states as his National Political Director.

Outside of politics, Sanders has advised major Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits, including serving as manager of the ONE Campaign, a global nonprofit founded by U2’s Bono to take action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease.

An accomplished political consultant, Sanders was named one of TIME Magazine’s “40 under 40.” She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas and lives with her husband and three young children in Little Rock, Arkansas.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOX News podcasts and the digital streaming subscription service FOX Nation. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 17 consecutive years, while FBN has ranked as the number one business channel for the past two years. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

