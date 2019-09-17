Fox : News Digital Continues to Surpass CNN.com in Multi-platform Views and Total Minutes for Month of August

For 60 Consecutive Months, FOX News Remains the Number One Most-Engaged News Brand on Social Channels

FOX News’ Digital Mobile App Surpasses CNN’s in Unique Visitors for Ninth Month in a Row

FOX News Digital finished the month of August reaching over 1.7 billion multiplatform views (up five percent YOY) and finishing at number one in the news competitive set for the seventh consecutive month, according to Comscore*. FOX News Digital also bested CNN.com in the multi-platform minute category for the eleventh month in a row with 3.9 billion minutes spent, up more than 30 percent from last year, compared to CNN.com’s 3 billion which only increased 17 percent year-over-year.

In commenting on the milestone from August 2019, FOX News Digital Editor-In-Chief Porter Berry said, “We are laser focused on offering our audience an integrated FOX News experience, from providing our digital fans with the best content from our linear platforms to providing our television audience with original digital reporting. Our continued number one ranking in key metrics proves that FOXNews.com is the destination for daily news stories, investigative journalism, cutting edge opinion and entertainment coverage.”

Throughout the month of August, FOX News Digital outperformed competitors in unique visitors, including WashingtonPost.com (92,235,000), NYTimes.com (82,523,000) and NBCNews.com (74,717,000)**.

For the 60th month in a row, FOX News continued to be the number one most engaged news brand on social media in August with over 38 million interactions (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), according to Socialbakers***. On Instagram, August marks the 40th consecutive month that FOX News has been the number one most engaged news entity, with engagement up 23 percent compared to last year.

Finally, for the ninth month in a row, the Fox News Mobile App surpassed the CNN Mobile App in Unique Visitors, with 7.4 million versus 6.9 million****.

AUGUST 2019 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

(August 1 – August 31, 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,735,000,000 (up 5 percent vs. August 2018)

CNN.com – 1,600,000,000 (up 5 percent vs. August 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,870,000,000 (up 33 percent vs. August 2018)

CNN.com – 3,039,000,000 (up 17 percent vs. August 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 95,371,000 (down 4 percent vs. August 2018)

CNN.com – 131,592,000 (up 14 percent vs. August 2018)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOX News podcasts and the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 17 consecutive years, while FBN has ranked as the number one business channel for the past two years. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, August 2019, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, August 2019, U.S.

***Socialbakers

****Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], August 2019, U.S.

