Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FOX    FOX

FOX

(FOX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fox : News Digital Continues to Surpass CNN.com in Multi-platform Views and Total Minutes for Month of August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:26pm EDT

For 60 Consecutive Months, FOX News Remains the Number One Most-Engaged News Brand on Social Channels

FOX News’ Digital Mobile App Surpasses CNN’s in Unique Visitors for Ninth Month in a Row

FOX News Digital finished the month of August reaching over 1.7 billion multiplatform views (up five percent YOY) and finishing at number one in the news competitive set for the seventh consecutive month, according to Comscore*. FOX News Digital also bested CNN.com in the multi-platform minute category for the eleventh month in a row with 3.9 billion minutes spent, up more than 30 percent from last year, compared to CNN.com’s 3 billion which only increased 17 percent year-over-year.

In commenting on the milestone from August 2019, FOX News Digital Editor-In-Chief Porter Berry said, “We are laser focused on offering our audience an integrated FOX News experience, from providing our digital fans with the best content from our linear platforms to providing our television audience with original digital reporting. Our continued number one ranking in key metrics proves that FOXNews.com is the destination for daily news stories, investigative journalism, cutting edge opinion and entertainment coverage.”

Throughout the month of August, FOX News Digital outperformed competitors in unique visitors, including WashingtonPost.com (92,235,000), NYTimes.com (82,523,000) and NBCNews.com (74,717,000)**.

For the 60th month in a row, FOX News continued to be the number one most engaged news brand on social media in August with over 38 million interactions (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), according to Socialbakers***. On Instagram, August marks the 40th consecutive month that FOX News has been the number one most engaged news entity, with engagement up 23 percent compared to last year.

Finally, for the ninth month in a row, the Fox News Mobile App surpassed the CNN Mobile App in Unique Visitors, with 7.4 million versus 6.9 million****.

AUGUST 2019 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM
(August 1 – August 31, 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Views
FOX News Digital – 1,735,000,000 (up 5 percent vs. August 2018)
CNN.com – 1,600,000,000 (up 5 percent vs. August 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes
FOX News Digital – 3,870,000,000 (up 33 percent vs. August 2018)
CNN.com – 3,039,000,000 (up 17 percent vs. August 2018)

Multi-Platform Total Unique Visitors
FOX News Digital – 95,371,000 (down 4 percent vs. August 2018)
CNN.com – 131,592,000 (up 14 percent vs. August 2018)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOX News podcasts and the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 17 consecutive years, while FBN has ranked as the number one business channel for the past two years. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, August 2019, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, August 2019, U.S.

***Socialbakers

****Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], August 2019, U.S.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOX
09/16FOX : Nexstar Media Group and Fox Broadcasting Company Renew Affiliation Agreeme..
BU
09/12FOX : Lauren Petterson Named President of Fox Business Network
BU
09/04FOX CORPORATION : Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
09/04FOX : SiriusXM and FOX News Extend Broadcast Agreement
BU
08/27FOX NEWS CHANNEL : Dominates All of Basic Cable in Total Day Viewers for 38th Co..
BU
08/22FOX NEWS : Signs Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Contributor Role
BU
08/14FOX NEWS DIGITAL : Hits Major Milestone in July With Highest Month Ever in Multi..
BU
08/09FOX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
08/07FOX : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07FOX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 193 M
EBIT 2020 2 229 M
Net income 2020 1 400 M
Debt 2020 2 960 M
Yield 2020 1,46%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
EV / Sales2021 1,87x
Capitalization 20 383 M
Chart FOX
Duration : Period :
FOX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 44,00  $
Last Close Price 32,82  $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group