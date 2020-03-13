FOX News Channel : Names Dr. Martin Makary, M.D., M.P.H. to Contributor Role

Log in
03/13/2020 | 07:26pm EDT

FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed Johns Hopkins health policy expert and surgeon Dr. Martin Makary, M.D., M.P.H. as a contributor, the network announced today. In this capacity, Dr. Makary will offer medical and public health analysis across FNC’s daytime and primetime programming. He will make his first appearance on FOX & Friends Weekend (Saturdays and Sundays, 6-10AM) tomorrow morning.

In commenting on the announcement, Dr. Makary said, “I am honored to be joining FOX News during this critical moment in our nation’s history. I look forward to providing viewers with vital information surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic, as well as discussing the latest on healthcare innovation, medical research, and more.”

A leading voice for public health and a pioneer in pancreatic surgery, Dr. Makary has written extensively for USA Today and The Wall Street Journal. As a physician at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, he also jointly serves as a professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and of surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Currently, Dr. Makary holds the title of chief of the Johns Hopkins Center for Islet Transplantation and director of the appropriateness in medicine project at Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Makary is editor-in-chief of MedPage Today and founder and executive director of Improving Wisely, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation project and a national effort to reduce unnecessary medical utilization, advance precision medicine and lower health care costs in the United States. He has published more than 250 scientific articles on topics such as patient safety, vulnerable populations, quality of care, best practices, and the evaluations of medical interventions. Dr. Makary contributed to original publications as the lead author describing a surgical checklist and later served in leadership with Atul Gawande on the United Nations’ World Health Organization Safe Surgery Saves Lives initiative.

A New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Makary has published several books, including Unaccountable, which was turned into the hit television series The Resident. His newest work, The Price We Pay, chronicles stories of health care disruptors.

Elected to the National Academy of Medicine, Dr. Makary currently serves as the principal investigator for three national grants. A recipient of numerous awards, he was honored by the National Pancreas Foundation in 2015 with the Nobility in Science Award, which recognizes individuals who have made outstanding achievements in the areas of pancreatic research and treatment and was recently named one of America’s 20 most influential people in health care by HealthLeaders magazine. He is a graduate of Harvard, Georgetown and Johns Hopkins medical programs.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.


