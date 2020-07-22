FOX News Channel : Signs Charles Watson as Correspondent

FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed Charles Watson as an Atlanta based correspondent, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. Watson will transition from his current role as one of the network’s multimedia reporters to the new position.

In making the announcement, Scott said, “We have watched Charles grow and excel in high-pressure situations guiding viewers with a calm demeanor and sharp focus during coverage ranging from tornado destruction to major flooding in the Midwest. His storytelling has impressed us from the start and we are excited to have him join our exceptional reporting team in Atlanta.”

Watson has served as a multimedia reporter for the network based in Jackson, Mississippi since December 2018. In this capacity, he has covered a number of national breaking news events, including the deadly tornadoes in Beauregard, Alabama and the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. A member of the 2018 class of the FOX News Multimedia Reporter program, Watson has spent the past two years receiving an immersive training across FOX News Media’s broadcast, digital and radio platforms.

Founded in 2011 and currently led by Sharri Berg, Executive Vice President of News Operations for FNC and Chief Operating Officer of FOX Television Stations Group, the Multimedia Reporter program provides a select group of journalists with mentorship and technical instruction to support their development as skilled multimedia professionals. Watson joins nine fellow alumni of the program who now serve in full-time roles with the network, including FNC correspondents Garrett Tenney and Matt Finn and FOX Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn.

Previously, Watson worked as a general assignment and multimedia reporter for independent television station WRNN-TV’s FiOS1 News in New York. In this role, he covered a wide range of events including the 2016 New York and New Jersey pipe bombings, the 2017 New York City mayoral election and then-Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie’s “Beachgate” scandal. Watson began his career at NBC affiliate WRDE-TV in Rehoboth, Delaware, where he served as a reporter, morning anchor and producer.

Watson obtained a Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Prior to graduating, he was a member of the Temple Association of Black Journalists (TABJ) and an anchor for the school’s student-run newscast, Temple Update.

