Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FOX News Channel : Signs Charles Watson as Correspondent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed Charles Watson as an Atlanta based correspondent, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. Watson will transition from his current role as one of the network’s multimedia reporters to the new position.

In making the announcement, Scott said, “We have watched Charles grow and excel in high-pressure situations guiding viewers with a calm demeanor and sharp focus during coverage ranging from tornado destruction to major flooding in the Midwest. His storytelling has impressed us from the start and we are excited to have him join our exceptional reporting team in Atlanta.”

Watson has served as a multimedia reporter for the network based in Jackson, Mississippi since December 2018. In this capacity, he has covered a number of national breaking news events, including the deadly tornadoes in Beauregard, Alabama and the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. A member of the 2018 class of the FOX News Multimedia Reporter program, Watson has spent the past two years receiving an immersive training across FOX News Media’s broadcast, digital and radio platforms.

Founded in 2011 and currently led by Sharri Berg, Executive Vice President of News Operations for FNC and Chief Operating Officer of FOX Television Stations Group, the Multimedia Reporter program provides a select group of journalists with mentorship and technical instruction to support their development as skilled multimedia professionals. Watson joins nine fellow alumni of the program who now serve in full-time roles with the network, including FNC correspondents Garrett Tenney and Matt Finn and FOX Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn.

Previously, Watson worked as a general assignment and multimedia reporter for independent television station WRNN-TV’s FiOS1 News in New York. In this role, he covered a wide range of events including the 2016 New York and New Jersey pipe bombings, the 2017 New York City mayoral election and then-Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie’s “Beachgate” scandal. Watson began his career at NBC affiliate WRDE-TV in Rehoboth, Delaware, where he served as a reporter, morning anchor and producer.

Watson obtained a Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Prior to graduating, he was a member of the Temple Association of Black Journalists (TABJ) and an anchor for the school’s student-run newscast, Temple Update.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FOX CORPORATION
01:54pFOX NEWS CHANNEL : Signs Charles Watson as Correspondent
BU
12:07pFOX : News channel to present one nation hosted by lawrence jones on sunday, jul..
AQ
08:00aU.S. has contract with Pfizer for 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses - Aza..
RE
07/21FOX NEWS DIGITAL : Network Delivers Highest-rated Quarter Ever in Key Performanc..
BU
07/21FOX CORPORATION : Executives to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020..
PR
07/21Trump to deliver 'good news' at coronavirus briefings -White House
RE
07/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/18Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized for minor issue -Fox News
RE
07/16RUPERT MURDOCH : Australia
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 262 M - -
Net income 2020 1 221 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 2,12%
Capitalization 15 321 M 15 321 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 29,30 $
Last Close Price 25,40 $
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-31.48%15 321
DISCOVERY, INC.-35.92%13 438
HUYA INC.39.11%5 481
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-29.32%3 751
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-18.88%2 817
BEIJING GEHUA CATV NETWORK CO., LTD.49.06%2 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group