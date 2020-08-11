Log in
FOX News Channel : to Present Special Live Coverage of the Democratic National Convention

08/11/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

Originating from Washington, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to Co-Anchor “Democracy 2020” Throughout the Week

FOX News Channel (FNC) will present special programming of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) from Washington beginning Sunday, August 16th. The network’s convention coverage will originate from the nation’s capital throughout the week and will be available across all of FOX News Media’s signature platforms, including FOX News Audio and FOX News Digital.

FNC will commence its convention coverage with a primetime special entitled, Democracy 2020: Convention Kickoff at 10PM/ET on Sunday, August 16th. Helmed by Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum, the one-hour special will preview the upcoming political convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and feature prominent guests who will provide analysis ahead of the week’s events.

Each weeknight of the convention, Baier and MacCallum will co-anchor special live primetime editions of Democracy 2020 at 10PM/ET, beginning Monday, August 16th and continuing through Thursday, August 20th. They will be joined virtually by a rotating team of commentators and hosts, including FOX News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume, co-host of The Five and The Daily Briefing anchor Dana Perino, as well as co-host of The Five and political analyst Juan Williams to break down the latest developments. FOX News contributors Donna Brazile, Karl Rove and Katie Pavlich will also offer analysis. Special coverage will pre-empt primetime program The Ingraham Angle with host Laura Ingraham, which will move to 11PM/ET during the week of the DNC. FOX News @ Night with anchor Shannon Bream will follow at midnight (12AM/ET).

Lead Biden campaign correspondent Peter Doocy along with correspondent Jacqui Heinrich will provide coverage from Wilmington, Delaware throughout the week where former Vice President Joe Biden’s nomination speech will originate. Griff Jenkins will also report live from the former Vice President’s home state. Additional network correspondents will offer live updates from battleground states throughout the country, including Alicia Acuna in Arizona, Kevin Corke in Ohio and Bryan Llenas in Pennsylvania. Correspondent Mike Tobin will also contribute to coverage from the convention grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and chief White House correspondent John Roberts will provide live reaction from President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Additionally, anchor Bill Hemmer will offer FOX O&O stations and broadcast affiliates live convention coverage throughout the week.

FOXNews.com will also feature comprehensive coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, including live blogs, video of key speeches and the latest articles on all breaking developments. All will be available on desktop devices, tablets and the FOX News Mobile App. Viewers can follow the latest developments, live streams, and behind-the-scenes footage from the network’s signature programs across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

FOX News Radio (FNR) will provide live coverage through the FOX News Mobile App on the listen tab and the Amazon smart speaker platform led by FNR national correspondent Jared Halpern and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar. The nationally syndicated Brian Kilmeade Show (9AM-12PM/ET), FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla (12PM-3PM/ET), and The Guy Benson Show (3PM-6PM/ET) will offer live reaction and analysis each weekday. FOX News Audio will also feature coverage, including the daily FOX News Rundown podcast. On Tuesday evening, Dana Perino & Chris Stirewalt break down the latest developments with Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What podcast and on Wednesday morning, chief political anchor Bret Baier will present The Campaign podcast where a panel of experts will focus on the strategy and issues of the convention.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in all of cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.


© Business Wire 2020
