FOX News Channel : to Present a Virtual Town Hall With President Donald Trump and Leading Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on March 24th

News Anchors Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer to Co-Moderate

FOX News Channel (FNC) will host a two-hour virtual town hall with President Donald Trump along with leading members of the White House coronavirus task force. Co-moderated by news anchors Harris Faulkner (Outnumbered Overtime, weekdays 1-2PM/ET) and Bill Hemmer (Bill Hemmer Reports, weekdays 3-4PM/ET), the virtual forum will take place on Tuesday, March 24th from 12-2PM/ET. Additionally, contributions will be made throughout the town hall by medical experts and FNC contributors Dr. Nicole Saphier and Dr. Marc Siegel as well as Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Ahead of the town hall on March 24th, viewers will be able to submit their questions regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to the president and the administration’s task force via FNC’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Part one of the town hall, from 12PM/ET-12:30/ET, will feature both co-anchors as they interview members of the coronavirus task force surrounding the latest on the pandemic and how they are handling the growing crisis. At 12:30PM/ET, the president will join the forum to answer questions submitted from FNC viewers across the country.

FOX Corp. recently announced that, by partnering with its pay-TV partners, FNC will be made available to all of their customers, regardless of their specific package, at no additional fee. In the announcement, FOX also said it would leverage its own distribution platforms to free stream FNC across an array of streaming options.

A multiple Emmy award-winning newscaster, Faulkner joined the network in 2005 and has recently dedicated special coverage to the coronavirus pandemic across her Outnumbered Overtime program, including anchoring daily Q&A segments with leading medical experts on the growing concerns of the crisis. Throughout her tenure with the network, she has anchored extensive live coverage of several major stories, including major midterm and presidential elections, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the 2013 government shutdown and the AIDs crisis. She has also interviewed many notable figures, including President Donald Trump and former Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney. Additionally, Faulkner has hosted numerous town hall specials focusing on a variety of current events and hot button issues surrounding the police community and immigration debate, among others.

Since joining the network in 2005, Hemmer has served as one of FNC’s premier breaking news journalists. A leading journalist on the impact of the pandemic, Hemmer recently produced a series of special reports surrounding the health crisis for FOX stations across the country. Throughout his tenure, Hemmer has provided extensive live coverage of several major stories, including all midterm and presidential elections, the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, as well as the Fort Hood military base shooting in 2009, among others. During the 2016 election cycle, he co-moderated two Republican presidential primary debates alongside FNC’s Martha MacCallum in Des Moines, Iowa and Cleveland, Ohio.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005717/en/