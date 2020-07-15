FOX : News Sunday's Chris Wallace to Present an Exclusive Interview With President Donald Trump on July 19th

The Interview Marks the President’s First Sunday Show Appearance Since June 2019

FOX News Sunday (FNS) anchor Chris Wallace will present an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump on Sunday, July 19th (airtime varies by local stations). Taking place at the White House, the interview will focus on recent civil unrest across the country, the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the 2020 election, including the latest surrounding the Republican National Convention, among other topics. Encore presentations will be presented on FOX News Channel (FNC) on Sunday, July 19th at 2PM/ET, 7PM/ET and 2AM/ET.

Marking his first Sunday show appearance since June 2019, Trump was previously interviewed on FOX News Sunday on November 18th, 2018. Throughout his tenure at FNC, Wallace has conducted interviews with nearly every key political figure, including: former Vice President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, President Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

During his 50-plus years in broadcasting, Wallace has won every major broadcast news award for his reporting, including three Emmy Awards, the Dupont-Columbia Silver Baton, the Peabody Award and the Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcast Journalism, which was awarded to him by the National Press Foundation. Most recently, he received the ICFJ Founders Award for Excellence in Journalism, for "his unbiased, piercing approach to interviews." In 2013, Wallace earned the Paul White Award for lifetime achievement and service to electronic journalism from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

FOX News Sunday is a one-hour live broadcast featuring interviews with political, business and public affairs newsmakers from the U.S. and abroad that airs Sunday mornings across the nation on FOX Broadcasting, and is presented again on FNC in encore airings throughout the day.

