Fox Corporation : Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic to Participate at Upcoming UBS Global TMT Conference

0
12/03/2019 | 03:29pm EST

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic will be speaking at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 10 in New York, NY at approximately 2:00pm (Eastern).

A live audio webcast of the presentation, and the archived webcast, will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that will shape our strategy to capitalize on current strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-corporation-chief-financial-officer-steve-tomsic-to-participate-at-upcoming-ubs-global-tmt-conference-300968603.html

SOURCE Fox Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
