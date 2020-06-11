Log in
Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
Fox Corporation : Chief Operating Officer John Nallen to Participate at Upcoming Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Communications Conference

06/11/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Chief Operating Officer John Nallen will participate at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Communications Conference on Tuesday, June 16 at approximately 9:00am (Eastern), 6:00am (Pacific).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that will shape our strategy to capitalize on current strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

 

Fox Corp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-corporation-chief-operating-officer-john-nallen-to-participate-at-upcoming-credit-suisse-22nd-annual-virtual-communications-conference-301074530.html

SOURCE Fox Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
