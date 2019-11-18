Fox : Former 60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan Joins FOX Nation for Docuseries

Log in
0
11/18/2019 | 02:01pm EST

No Agenda with Lara Logan to Debut on FOX Nation in January

FOX Nation, the on demand subscription-based streaming service soon to celebrate its one year anniversary, will present a four-part docuseries in conjunction with Warm Springs Productions and former CBS News journalist Lara Logan, announced John Finley, Executive Vice President of FOX Nation and Development. Launching in January, the new series will consist of 16 investigative episodes focused on four key subjects: media bias, immigration, socialism and veterans.

Entitled No Agenda with Lara Logan, the docuseries will feature four 90-minute installments each comprised of four episodes that will be released simultaneously on the platform. Throughout the series, Logan will report from the front lines of America’s political and ideological war zones and dive into a number of hot-button issues with on-the-ground coverage and expert interviews. Visit foxnation.com for a preview of No Agenda with Lara Logan.

In making the announcement, Finley said, “As we continue to expand FOX Nation, this series is the exact kind of compelling content we want to deliver to our subscribers and super fans.”

Logan added, “This series is what American people tell me they want everywhere I go —honest, independent journalism that will not bow to propagandists and political operatives who use the media as a weapon to silence, punish and bully. I am so proud to be part of this team.”

Renowned for her coverage of war zones and major clashes throughout the Middle East, Logan previously served as a reporter for CBS News’ 60 Minutes and was chief foreign correspondent and later chief foreign affairs correspondent for their news division until 2018. She began working as a full-time correspondent for CBS News in 2002 where she reported from the battlefields in Afghanistan and Iraq, among numerous other regions of conflict throughout the world, including Mogadishu, Somalia and Tahrir Square in Cairo during the fall of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak’s government. While reporting on the revolution there, she was brutally sexually assaulted by a mob of protestors and subsequently spoke out about the sustained trauma she suffered.

In addition to her extensive work for 60 Minutes, Logan’s reporting was regularly showcased on CBS Sunday Morning, CBS Evening News, Face the Nation and CBS This Morning. A recipient of multiple Emmys, Logan’s work at CBS News was also recognized with several preeminent journalism honors, including: the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Silver Baton Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award, the Overseas Press Club Award, and two Gracie Awards.

Earlier in her career, she helmed roles as a freelance producer and reporter across multiple news outlets including CBS Radio, GMTV Breakfast Television in the UK, ABC News in London, NBC News, the European Broadcast Union and Reuters Television. She graduated from the then University of Natal in Durban in South Africa with a degree in commerce and later earned a degree in French language, culture and history from the Universite de L'Alliance Francaise in Paris.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes daily short-form conservative opinion programming and lifestyle shows, as well as historic documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One and Comcast Xfinity platforms.


© Business Wire 2019
