Fox : News Channel's Dana Perino to Present Exclusive Interview With Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday October 18th

Interview to Appear on The Daily Briefing (2PM/ET)

FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Dana Perino will present an exclusive interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, October 18th during The Daily Briefing (2PM/ET). The interview will cover topics including the state of social media, political advertising, ongoing regulatory efforts on privacy and antitrust, as well as Zuckerberg’s address on free speech this Thursday at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

This will mark the tech entrepreneur’s first interview with FOX News. Recently, Zuckerberg made headlines for his meetings with conservative leaders in an increased effort to discuss issues of Democracy in the digital age amid allegations of bias on his social platform.

As anchor of The Daily Briefing, Perino takes on the major issues facing Americans and explores them from all angles. In the past year, she has secured a number of high profile interviews, including former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, author Candace Bushnell, former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart and 2020 Presidential candidate Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT). In addition to anchoring The Daily Briefing, Perino also serves as co-host of The Five, where she is part of a roundtable ensemble of FNC personalities who discuss, debate, and even debunk the hot news stories, controversies and issues of the day. Since joining the network in 2009 as a contributor, she has played a prominent role across FNC’s top-rated election and political coverage. Previously, Perino served as the former White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush where she was the first female to hold the title in a Republican administration.

