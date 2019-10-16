Log in
Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
Fox : News Channel's Dana Perino to Present Exclusive Interview With Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday October 18th

10/16/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

Interview to Appear on The Daily Briefing (2PM/ET)

FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Dana Perino will present an exclusive interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, October 18th during The Daily Briefing (2PM/ET). The interview will cover topics including the state of social media, political advertising, ongoing regulatory efforts on privacy and antitrust, as well as Zuckerberg’s address on free speech this Thursday at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

This will mark the tech entrepreneur’s first interview with FOX News. Recently, Zuckerberg made headlines for his meetings with conservative leaders in an increased effort to discuss issues of Democracy in the digital age amid allegations of bias on his social platform.

As anchor of The Daily Briefing, Perino takes on the major issues facing Americans and explores them from all angles. In the past year, she has secured a number of high profile interviews, including former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, author Candace Bushnell, former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart and 2020 Presidential candidate Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT). In addition to anchoring The Daily Briefing, Perino also serves as co-host of The Five, where she is part of a roundtable ensemble of FNC personalities who discuss, debate, and even debunk the hot news stories, controversies and issues of the day. Since joining the network in 2009 as a contributor, she has played a prominent role across FNC’s top-rated election and political coverage. Previously, Perino served as the former White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush where she was the first female to hold the title in a Republican administration.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC is a unit of FOX News Media and has been the most watched television news channel for more than 17 consecutive years. According to a 2019 Suffolk University poll, FOX News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Brand Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.


© Business Wire 2019
