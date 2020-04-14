Log in
Fox News Digital : Reports Best Quarter in History

04/14/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

FOX News Digital Finishes Month of March with Record Engagement

In-Depth Coronavirus Reporting Drives Page Views to All-Time High

FOX News Digital finished the first quarter of 2020 with its highest quarter ever across all key performance indicators, including average monthly multiplatform unique visitors (119.8 million), total multiplatform views (5.7 billion), and total multiplatform minutes (13.2 billion minutes), according to Comscore. The network saw double digit increases in March versus prior year, including in multiplatform views (a 33 percent increase from March 2019), multiplatform unique visitors (a 29 percent increase from March 2019), and multiplatform minutes (a 26 percent increase from March 2019) while the network’s comprehensive coverage of coronavirus propelled traffic and engagement to all-time highs.

In commenting on the month’s data, FOX News Digital Editor-In-Chief Porter Berry said, “This past month, all Americans have felt the impact of the novel coronavirus across the country. Since the start of the global outbreak, FOX News Digital has been committed to providing wall-to-wall coverage of the pandemic to serve our audience, including breaking news developments, in-depth reporting dedicated to understanding the virus and best practices to protect families. We are proud of our team’s coverage and will continue our commitment to informing the public as the pandemic continues.”

FOXNews.com’s coronavirus landing page was the top category page on the site in March in terms of page views, according to Adobe Analytics. This month also marked the first month FOX News Digital network saw over 2 billion multiplatform views. The strong performance also helped drive the FOX News Mobile App ahead of the CNN Mobile App for the 16th month in a row in unique visitors (8.9 million versus CNN’s 7.9 million).*

For the 67th consecutive month, FOX News remained the number one most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) among the news competitive set, driving 53.8 million total interactions, according to Socialbakers. FOX News was also number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors for the month, amounting over 32.6 million and 21.1 million respectively, while also coming out on top in coronavirus-related post engagement among the competitive set on both platforms. FOX News also topped the competition for the quarter as the most engaged brand in the news competitive set.

FOX Business Network also marked a record quarter, securing its highest quarter ever in average monthly multiplatform unique visitors, averaging 22.5 million. Following this same trend in multiplatform total minutes, FOXBusiness.com drove 574 million total minutes. In multiplatform total views, FOXBusiness.com secured 326 million views, also its best performance yet in this category.**

FIRST QUARTER 2020 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 13,203,000,000 (up 16 percent vs. 1Q2019)

CNN.com –13,366,000,000 (up 47 percent vs. 1Q2019)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 5,694,000,000 (up 25 percent vs. 1Q2019)

CNN.com – 7,980,000,000 (up 72 percent vs. 1Q2019)

Average Monthly Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 119,778,000 (up 14 percent vs. 1Q2019)

CNN.com –151,078,000 (up 26 percent vs. 1Q2019)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOX News podcasts and the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks as the number one business channel on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, March 2020, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], March 2020, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, March 2020, U.S.


© Business Wire 2020
