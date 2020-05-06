Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fox : quarterly revenue tops estimates as Super Bowl boosts viewership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:43pm EDT
A Fox News channel sign is seen on a television vehicle outside the News Corporation building in New York City, in New York

Fox Corp beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit on Wednesday as Super Bowl broadcast boosted television viewership, sending the company's shares up more than 2% in extended trading.

Revenue from the company's television unit jumped 40.5% to $1.93 billion in the third quarter.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $78 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $529 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 93 cents per share, beating analysts' estimate of 70 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $3.44 billion from $2.75 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $3.33 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FOX CORPORATION
04:52pFOX : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:43pFOX : quarterly revenue tops estimates as Super Bowl boosts viewership
RE
04:35pFOX : quarterly revenue tops estimates as Super Bowl boosts viewership
RE
04:21pFOX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04:06pFOX : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Revenues Of $3.44 Billion, An Increase O..
PR
05/05FOX NEWS MEDIA : Announces Partnership With Spotify for Podcast Distribution
BU
04/30FOX CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
04/29FOX NEWS CHANNEL : to Present a Virtual Town Hall with President Donald Trump on..
BU
04/29FOX : News channel marks highest-rated month in network history across primetime
AQ
04/27FOX NEWS CHANNEL : to Present America Copes Together Anchored by Harris Faulkner..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 242 M
EBIT 2020 2 254 M
Net income 2020 1 566 M
Debt 2020 3 319 M
Yield 2020 2,03%
P/E ratio 2020 9,55x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
EV / Sales2021 1,42x
Capitalization 14 559 M
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 31,04  $
Last Close Price 24,10  $
Spread / Highest target 99,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-34.99%15 324
DISCOVERY, INC.-35.11%14 072
HUYA INC.-18.11%3 317
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-45.03%3 015
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-1.41%2 839
TEGNA INC.-37.69%2 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group