PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Fox Corporation ("Fox") (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.
The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Fox's board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties, causing harm to the company and its stockholders.
Current Fox stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/fox-corporation/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-fox-corporation-fox-foxa-and-encourages-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301112799.html
SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC