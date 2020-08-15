Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Fox Corporation (FOX, FOXA) and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 09:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Fox Corporation ("Fox") (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) on behalf of the Company's stockholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Fox's board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties, causing harm to the company and its stockholders.

Current Fox stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/fox-corporation/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-fox-corporation-fox-foxa-and-encourages-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301112799.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur FOX CORPORATION
09:01aKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of Fox Corporation (FOX, FOXA) and Enc..
PR
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11S&P 500, Dow snap 7-day winning streak as concern mounts over stimulus deal
RE
08/11FOX : news, business cable channels to stream internationally
AQ
08/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow snap seven-day winning streak as conce..
RE
08/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow snap seven-day winning streak as conce..
RE
08/11FOX NEWS CHANNEL : to Present Special Live Coverage of the Democratic National C..
BU
08/11FOX : News Media launches live streaming service for overseas users
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group