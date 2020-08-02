Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republican senators back plan to sell TikTok's U.S. operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 01:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration

Several Republican senators on Sunday backed a plan by China's ByteDance to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok after President Donald Trump said on Friday he had decided to ban the popular short-video app.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said on Twitter that a divestment "and purchase by U.S. company is win-win."

Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican who chairs the Commerce Committee, echoed Cornyn but added that "tight security measures need to be part of any deal in order to protect consumer data and ensure no foreign access."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told ABC on Sunday that the Committee on Foreign Investment on the United States "agrees that TikTok cannot stay in the current format because it risks sending back information on 100 million Americans."

Mnuchin said he and U.S. congressional leaders "all agree there has to be a change." He added that Trump could "either force a sale or the president can block the app using (International Emergency Economic Powers Ac)."

U.S. officials have said TikTok under its Chinese parent poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles.

Reuters reported on Saturday that ByteDance, in a bid to save a deal with the White House, agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely.

ByteDance was previously seeking to keep a minority stake in the U.S. business of TikTok, which the White House had rejected. Under the new proposed deal, ByteDance would exit completely and Microsoft Corp would take over TikTok in the United States, according to sources.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Sunday said on Twitter "if the company & data can be purchased & secured by a trusted U.S. company that would be a positive & acceptable outcome."

On Saturday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the "right answer" to address security concerns about TikTok would be to "have an American company like Microsoft take over TikTok. Win-win. Keeps competition alive and data out of the hands of the Chinese Communist Party."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Sunday that Trump "will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party."

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FOX CORPORATION
01:40pRepublican senators back plan to sell TikTok's U.S. operations
RE
01:38pRepublican senators back plan to sell TikTok's U.S. operations
RE
08/01EXCLUSIVE : TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal - ..
RE
08/01James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board
RE
07/31RUPERT MURDOCH : James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial diffe..
RE
07/30FOX CORPORATION : annual earnings release
07/30FOX : News channel to present live coverage of the memorial service honoring civ..
AQ
07/29FOX : News channel marks best july in history as the network achieves number one..
AQ
07/28Senate Republicans Split on Coronavirus Stimulus Plan
DJ
07/27FOX : News channel to present live coverage of the memorial services honoring ci..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 266 M - -
Net income 2020 1 231 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 15 558 M 15 558 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 29,09 $
Last Close Price 25,77 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-30.48%15 558
DISCOVERY, INC.-35.55%13 500
HUYA INC.35.49%5 338
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-23.84%3 967
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-22.02%2 754
BEIJING GEHUA CATV NETWORK CO., LTD.46.28%2 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group