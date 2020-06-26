Log in
Trump Signs Executive Order to Increase Penalties for Damaging Monuments -- 3rd Update

06/26/2020 | 10:19pm EDT

By Andrew Restuccia

WASHINGTON -- President Trump signed an executive order Friday that calls on the U.S. government to prosecute individuals who damage statues or monuments and to limit federal support to states and law-enforcement agencies that don't protect them.

The executive order calls for limiting federal funds to state and local jurisdictions and police agencies that "permit the desecration of monuments, memorial or statues."

"These jurisdictions' recent abandonment of their law enforcement responsibilities with respect to public monuments, memorials, and statues casts doubt on their willingness to protect other public spaces and maintain the peace within them," the order states. "These jurisdictions are not appropriate candidates for limited Federal funds that support public spaces."

In addition, the order calls for prosecution of any person or group "that participates in efforts to incite violence or other illegal activity in connection with riots and acts of vandalism."

The order largely calls on the government to enforce existing laws, adding that the U.S. should prosecute individuals who attack religious property, including depictions of Jesus and other religious figures.

"I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues - and combatting recent Criminal Violence," Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. "Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!"

Mr. Trump has criticized protesters for toppling or attempting to topple the statues. Amid continuing protests against systemic racism and police brutality, demonstrators have turned their attention to statues of historical figures who owned slaves or otherwise participated in the oppression of minority groups, as well as statues that protesters say feature racially insensitive imagery.

The president has said he wants to expand on provisions in the Veterans' Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act, which allows for fines and jail sentences of up to 10 years for people who destroy monuments "commemorating the service of any person or persons in the armed forces of the United States."

In Washington, D.C., on Friday, activists were expected to demand the removal of a statue of a standing Abraham Lincoln looming over a kneeling black man and his broken shackles. By Friday evening, dozens of people had already gathered near the statue, which was surrounded by fencing.

"I can see controversy, but I can also see beauty in it," Mr. Trump said of the statue during a Fox News interview on Thursday.

In Portland, Ore., last week, protesters tore down statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, both of whom owned slaves. Activists also toppled a statue of Ulysses S. Grant in San Francisco.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said Sunday the city, acting at the request of the American Museum of Natural History, would remove a statue of Theodore Roosevelt at the museum's entrance that depicted a Native American and an African man as "subjugated and racially inferior."

Write to Andrew Restuccia at Andrew.Restuccia@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 255 M - -
Net income 2020 1 251 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 1,87%
Capitalization 15 529 M 15 529 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 30,23 $
Last Close Price 25,70 $
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-30.67%16 211
DISCOVERY, INC.-35.06%13 705
HUYA INC.3.29%4 069
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-32.14%3 786
BEIJING GEHUA CATV NETWORK CO., LTD.63.49%2 897
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-17.65%2 813
