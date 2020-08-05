Log in
Fox Corporation

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq - 08/04
26.67 USD   +1.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trump says he may suspend payroll tax himself: Fox News interview

08/05/2020
U.S. President Trump holds a COVID-19 pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may suspend the payroll tax himself as part of his administration's efforts to help the economy after the coronavirus shutdown, after the idea faced opposition in Congress in talks on the next relief bill.

"Well I may do it myself," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "I have the right to suspend it, and I may do it myself - I have the absolute right to suspend the payroll."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 268 M - -
Net income 2020 1 236 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 16 112 M 16 112 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 29,11 $
Last Close Price 26,67 $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-28.06%16 112
DISCOVERY, INC.-32.77%14 058
HUYA INC.39.89%5 511
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-24.34%4 051
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-17.92%2 893
BEIJING GEHUA CATV NETWORK CO., LTD.54.72%2 782
