Fox Factory : Acquisition Call

02/12/2020 | 06:01pm EST

FOX FACTORY TO ACQUIRE SCA PERFORMANCE HOLDINGS, INC. FEBRUARY 2020

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities and has been prepared solely for informational purposes. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "likely," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, future economic or market conditions and the other risks and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or otherwise described in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Nothing in this presentation should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward- looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We use non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted EBITDA," as useful measures of the Company's core operating performance and trends and period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core business. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

PURCHASE PRICE

FINANCING

SYNERGIES

  • FOX to acquire SCA Performance Holdings, Inc. (SCA) for $328 million
  • Transaction expected to close in late Q1 2020, subject to customary closing conditions
  • Will complete an expanded and syndicated credit facility led by Bank of America as part of this transaction which includes both term and revolving debt upon closing. Financing and cash on hand will fund the purchase price
  • Accretive to financial results with opportunity to drive additional long term, top line growth
  • Full SCA integration to generate ~$3 million of annual cost synergies
  • Creates an opportunity to add FOX products, including lift kits and suspension components, to SCA's vehicles

3

STRATEGIC RATIONALE

BOLSTERS FOX'S LEADERSHIP POSITION IN AN ATTRACTIVE MARKET

SIGNIFICANT GROWTH POTENTIAL

COMPELLING FINANCIAL BENEFITS

EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH STRONG TRACK RECORD

CONTINUES FOX'S SUCCESSUL TRACK RECORD OF STRATEGIC M&A

4

SCA OVERVIEW

  • Leading OEM authorized specialty vehicle manufacturer for light duty trucks in North America, operating through three brands
  • Offers proprietary premium design packages, OEM warranty and high-quality installations

Complementary Brands for Up-Fitting Pickup Trucks

Remaining 9 Months 2020E FOX Financial Projections

Sales

Adj. EBITDA 1

$83 - $89$22 - $24

MillionMillion

Brand Overview

SCA Group

Founded

1979

1986

1978

-

Location

Birmingham, AL

Franklin Springs, GA

Fort Collins, CO

-

General Motors

General Motors

General Motors

General Motors

Bailment

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Pools

Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler

Nissan

Fiat Chrysler

Nissan

(1) Net of integration related investments.

5

EXPANDED NATIONWIDE GEOGRAPHY

• Combined footprint of nearly 2,000 automotive dealerships with significant nationwide geographic diversity

• Logistically efficient manufacturing base, provides better product delivery to dealers

FOX HQ

SCA Facility

Tuscany Facility

Tuscany Dealership

SCA Dealership

6

SPECIALTY VEHICLE MFG. MARKET LEADERSHIP

OEM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturing Market(1)

SCA Platform Expands Tuscany TAM and Enhances Segmentation

Others

Pro

Competitor B

Ultra

Enthusiast

Weekend

Warrior

Outdoor / Performance

Enthusiast

Competitor A

General Consumer

COMBINATION OF SCA AND TUSCANY CREATES A CLEAR AFTERMARKET CATEGORY LEADER

*Note: Volume figures derived from Fox Factory management estimates.

7

(1) Market size data does not include independent up-fitters or upfitting performed directly by dealerships.

ATTRACTIVE INDUSTRY DYNAMICS DRIVE SECULAR GROWTH

  • SCA acquisition solidifies FOX's strategic presence in the light-duty truck and SUV end-markets which have experienced strong secular growth

20062019

26%

49%

51%

74%

Light Trucks & SUVs

Passenger Cars

*Note: Pie charts generated by Jefferies, LLC.

8

Q&A

Disclaimer

Fox Factory Holding Corp. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 23:00:05 UTC
