Fox Marble : Large volume order of processed marble confirmed

23 June 2020

Fox Marble Holdings plc

('Fox Marble' or the 'Company')

Large volume order of processed marble confirmed

Fox Marble, the AIM quoted company focused on marble quarrying and processing in Kosovo and the Balkans region, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract to supply 15,000 square metres of cut and polished tiles and 19,000 metres of bespoke cut to size products to CC Apartments LLC.

CC Apartments LLC is engaged in developing several prestigious projects including apartments in Kosovo, as well as Albania and surrounding countries.

Fox Marble will be processing blocks of a range of marble from its own quarries for this project and supplying this material from its factory in Kosovo.

The total value of the contract is circa €600,000. Delivery is expected to commence in January 2021, with all revenues expected to be realised by December 2021.

Chris Gilbert, CEO, commented 'This contract to supply cut and polished tiles is the largest single contract by volume yet won by Fox Marble. This further confirms Fox Marble's position as the leading provider of dimension stone within Kosovo and is a testament to the efficiency of the factory and the quality of locally sourced marble for such prestigious projects. Our factory, as a designated industry, is able to continue to operate to meet demand.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014

Notes to Editors:

Fox Marble (AIM: FOX), is a marble production, processing and distribution company in Kosovo and the Balkans region.

Its marble products, which includes Alexandrian Blue, Alexandrian White, Breccia Paradisea, Etruscan gold and Grigio Argento and are gaining sales globally both to international wholesale companies as well as being supplied directly into luxury residential properties. In the UK these include among others St George's Homes and Capital and Counties Plc's Lillie Square development. In Sydney, Australia Rosso Cait, Alexandrian White and Breccia Paradisea marble have been used in what is expected to be Australia's most expensive residential property. These sales serve to demonstrate the desirability of Fox's premium marble products as the stone of choice in some of the most prestigious and expensive residential developments around the world.