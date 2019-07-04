Log in
FOX MARBLE HOLDINGS PLC

(FOX)
07/04 11:35:27 am
6.975 GBp   +1.82%
11:48aFOX MARBLE : New Sales Agreement
PU
06/26FOX MARBLE : Update and AGM statement
PU
06/17FOX MARBLE : New Order
PU
Fox Marble : New Sales Agreement

07/04/2019 | 11:48am EDT

04 July 2019

Fox Marble Holdings plc

('Fox Marble' or the 'Company')

New Sales Agreement

Fox Marble, the AIM listed company focused on marble quarrying and finishing in Kosovo and the Balkans region is pleased to announce it has entered into a new sales agreement with a customer based in China.

The Sales Agreement is for a minimum of 10,000 tonnes of Illirico Selene marble over the next year, and includes a range of grades of marble blocks. The buyer will be granted priority seller status in China.

Chris Gilbert, CEO, commented 'This buyer has been a recurring customer of Fox Marble over the last year, however this sales agreement formalises the relationship between us, ahead of an expected increase in volume of sales. We look forward to a long ongoing relationship. '

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For more information on Fox Marble please visit www.foxmarble.net or contact:

Fox Marble Holdings plc

Chris Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7380 0999

Fiona Hadfield, Finance Director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7380 0999

Brandon Hill Capital (Joint Broker)

Oliver Stansfield

Optiva Securities (Joint Broker)

Christian Dennis/Jeremy King

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3463 5000

Tel:+44 (0) 20 3137 1903

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)

Liam Murray / Sandy Jamieson

Ludovico Lazzaretti

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Notes to Editors:

Fox Marble (AIM: FOX), is a marble production, processing and distribution company in Kosovo and the Balkans region.

Its marble products, which includes Illirico Bianco, Illirico Selene, Grigio Argento and are gaining traction globally both to international wholesale companies as well as being supplied directly into luxury residential properties. In the UK these include among others St George's Homes and Capital and Counties Plc's Lillie Square development. In Sydney, Australia Rosso Cait, Alexandrian White and Breccia Paradisea marble have been used in what is expected to be Australia's most expensive residential property. These sales serve to demonstrate the desirability of Fox's premium marble products as the stone of choice in some of the most prestigious and expensive residential developments around the world.

Fox Marble holds 40 year mining licences for marble quarries in Kosovo and Macedonia. Fox has taken four sites into production (Maleshevë, Syriganë and Cervenillë quarries, in Kosovo and from the Prilep Quarry in Macedonia) and continues to increase production.

Marble demand continues to grow with stable pricing, predominantly driven by the construction and real-estate industries, on which Fox is looking to capitalise.

Disclaimer

Fox Marble Holdings plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 15:47:26 UTC
