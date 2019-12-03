Foxconn Interconnect Technology : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the name Foxconn Interconnect Technology

Limited and carrying on business in Hong Kong as FIT Hon Teng Limited)

（於開曼群島以鴻騰精密科技股份有限公司的名稱註冊成立的有限公司，

並以鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司於香港經營業務）

(Stock Code: 6088)

(股份代號: 6088)

4 December 2019

Dear Shareholders,

FIT Hon Teng Limited* (the "Company")

- Circular of Extraordinary General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Current Corporate Communications")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.fit-foxconn.comand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website or browsing through the HKExnews' website.

For shareholders who chose or are deemed to have consented to receive Corporate Communications(Note) by electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Current Corporate Communications other than that you have received (if applicable), the Company will promptly upon your request send to you a printed version free of charge. Please make your request to the Company c/o the branch share registrar of the Company ("Branch Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Please also note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) or simply completing, signing and returning the Change Request Form on the reverse side to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or by email at fit.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

If you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact the service hotline of the Company 's Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

For and on behalf of the Board

FIT Hon Teng Limited*

Sung-Ching Lu

Chairman of the Board

Note: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports, and where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

各 位 股 東 ：

鴻 騰 六 零 八 八 精 密 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司 * （「 本 公 司 」）

股 東 特 別 大 會 通 函 及 代 表 委 任 表 格 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」）

謹 通 知 閣 下 本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 載 列 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ w w w. f i t - f o xc o n n . c o m） 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ）。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 存 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 或 瀏 覽 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 。

至 於 已 選 擇 或 被 視 為 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 （附註） 電 子 版 本 之 股 東 ， 若 因 任 何 理 由 在 收 取 或 瀏 覽 該 等 文 件 上 遇 到 困 難 ， 或 閣

下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ）， 本 公 司 將 於 收 到 閣 下 之 要 求 後 ， 迅 即 向 閣 下 免 費 寄 發 一 份 印 刷 本 。 請 把 閣 下 要 求 寄 回 本 公 司 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 （ 「 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 」 ） ， 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。

閣 下 有 權 更 改 選 擇 收 取 日 後 刊 發 之 公 司 通 訊 的 語 言 版 本 及 / 或 收 取 方 式 。 閣 下 可 在 給 予 合 理 時 間 下 發 出 書 面 通 知 （ 最 短 不 少 於 7 日） 或 填 妥 、 簽 署 及 交 回 隨 本 函 背 面 的 更 改 回 條 ， 並 使 用 附 載 於 更 改 回 條 上 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ） 或 透 過 電 郵 至 f i t . e c o m @ c om p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k。

如 閣 下 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正，香港公眾假期除外）致電本公司股份過戶登記 分處熱線（852）2862 8688 查詢。 承董事會命 鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司* 盧松青 董事會主席 2019 年 12 月 4 日 謹啟

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於公司的：（a）董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；（b）中期報告及 （如適用）中期摘要報告；（c）會議通告；（d）上 市文件；（e）通函；及（f）代表委任表格。