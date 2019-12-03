Foxconn Interconnect Technology : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the name Foxconn Interconnect Technology
Limited and carrying on business in Hong Kong as FIT Hon Teng Limited)
（於開曼群島以鴻騰精密科技股份有限公司的名稱註冊成立的有限公司，
並以鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司於香港經營業務）
(Stock Code: 6088)
(股份代號: 6088)
4 December 2019
Dear Shareholders,
FIT Hon Teng Limited* (the "Company")
- Circular of Extraordinary General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Current Corporate Communications")
Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.fit-foxconn.comand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website or browsing through the HKExnews' website.
For shareholders who chose or are deemed to have consented to receive Corporate Communications(Note) by electronic means but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Current Corporate Communications other than that you have received (if applicable), the Company will promptly upon your request send to you a printed version free of charge. Please make your request to the Company c/o the branch share registrar of the Company ("Branch Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
Please also note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) or simply completing, signing and returning the Change Request Form on the reverse side to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or by email at fit.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
If you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact the service hotline of the Company 's Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
For and on behalf of the Board
FIT Hon Teng Limited*
Sung-Ching Lu
Chairman of the Board
Note: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports, and where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
-
Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the name Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited and carrying on business in Hong Kong as FIT Hon Teng Limited
各 位 股 東 ：
鴻 騰 六 零 八 八 精 密 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司 * （「 本 公 司 」）
-
股 東 特 別 大 會 通 函 及 代 表 委 任 表 格 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」）
謹 通 知 閣 下 本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 載 列 於 本 公 司 網 站 （ w w w. f i t - f o xc o n n . c o m） 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ）。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 存 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 或 瀏 覽 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 。
|
至 於 已 選 擇 或 被 視 為 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊
|
（附註）
|
電 子 版 本 之 股 東 ， 若 因 任 何 理 由 在 收 取 或 瀏 覽 該 等 文 件 上 遇 到 困 難 ， 或 閣
|
下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ）， 本 公 司 將 於 收 到 閣 下 之 要 求 後 ， 迅 即 向 閣 下 免 費 寄 發 一 份 印 刷 本 。 請 把 閣 下 要 求 寄 回 本 公 司 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 （ 「 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 」 ） ， 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。
閣 下 有 權 更 改 選 擇 收 取 日 後 刊 發 之 公 司 通 訊 的 語 言 版 本 及 / 或 收 取 方 式 。 閣 下 可 在 給 予 合 理 時 間 下 發 出 書 面 通 知 （ 最 短 不 少 於 7 日） 或 填 妥 、 簽 署 及 交 回 隨 本 函 背 面 的 更 改 回 條 ， 並 使 用 附 載 於 更 改 回 條 上 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ） 或 透 過 電 郵 至 f i t . e c o m @ c om p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k。
|
如 閣 下 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正，香港公眾假期除外）致電本公司股份過戶登記
|
分處熱線（852）2862 8688 查詢。
|
承董事會命
|
|
|
鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司*
|
|
盧松青
|
|
董事會主席
|
2019 年 12 月 4 日
|
謹啟
附註：公司通訊包括但不限於公司的：（a）董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；（b）中期報告及 （如適用）中期摘要報告；（c）會議通告；（d）上 市文件；（e）通函；及（f）代表委任表格。
-
於開曼群島以鴻騰精密科技股份有限公司的名稱註冊成立的有限公司，並以鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司於香港經營業務
CCS6978FITH
Shareholder Name and Address: 股東之姓名及地址:
|
|
|
Change Request Form 更改指示回條
|
|
|
|
|
To:
|
FIT Hon Teng Limited* (the "Company")
|
致:
|
鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司*（「本公司」）
|
(Stock Code: 6088)
|
（股份代號：6088）
|
|
|
|
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
|
經 香港中央證券登記有限公司
|
|
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
|
|
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
|
|
183 Queen's Road East,
|
|
合和中心 17M 樓
|
|
Wan Chai, Hong Kong
|
|
I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications# in Chinese / English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website:
本人╱我們已收取本次公司通訊#文件之英文/中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件：
|
|
Part A
|
#
|
I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Communications of the Company as indicated below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#
|
|
|
本人╱我們現在希望以下列方式收取
|
貴公司本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：
|
|
|
甲 部
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
Printed English copy ONLY; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或
Printed Chinese copy ONLY; OR 僅收取中文印刷本；或
Both printed English and Chinese copies; OR 收取中、英文印刷本；或
|
Part B#
|
I/We would like to change the choice of language and means of receipt of future Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:
|
乙 部#
|
本人╱我們現在希望更改以下列方式收取
|
貴公司日後公司通訊文件之語言版本及收取途徑：
(Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
To read the version of the Corporate Communication in electronic form published, in both English and Chinese languages on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, and receive printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website every time that the Company publishes a Corporate Communication in its website; OR
瀏覽公司網站發表之公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊文件已在網上刊發之通知信函；或
Printed English copy ONLY; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或
Printed Chinese copy ONLY; OR 僅收取中文印刷本；或
Both printed English and Chinese copies; OR 收取中、英文印刷本；或
By electronic means through the Company's website (instead of the printed version) with an email notification to my/our email address below when each Corporate Communication is made available on the Company's website.
瀏覽公司網站發表之公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在公司網站登載的電郵通知。
Email address:
電郵地址:
|
______________________________
|
______________________________
|
|
Signature(s) of Securities Holder(s)
|
Contact Phone Number
|
Date
|
證券持有人簽署
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
日期
Notes 備註:
1. Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
|
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
|
04122019- -1(0)
|
如屬聯名股東，則本更改回條須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份之其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
|
Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
|
183 號合和中心 17M 樓) 或以電郵發送至 fit.ecom@computershare.com.hk另作選擇為止。
|
如在本回條作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確， 則本更改回條將會作廢。
|
|
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company
|
|
c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or by email at fit.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
|
|
上述指示適用於日後寄發予本公司股東之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理時間的書面通知( 最短不少於 7 日) 予本公司香港股份過戶登記處-「香港中央證券登記有限公司」(地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東
|
FITH
|
Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of means of receipt and language of Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company c/o the Hong Kong
|
|
Share Registrar (at the above address) or by email at fit.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
|
|
股東有權隨時發出合理時間的書面通知( 最短不少於 7 日) 予本公司香港股份過戶登記處( 上述地址) 或以電郵發送至 fit.ecom@computershare.com.hk，要求更改有關公司通訊的語言版本及收取方式。
|
|
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Form. Any other instructions inserted on this Form will be void.
|
|
為免存疑，本公司恕不接受此表格上提供的任何其他指示。任何在此表格上提供的額外指示將視作無效。
|
Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports, and where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
公司通訊包括但不限於公司的：（a）董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；（b）中期報告及 （如適用）中期摘要報告；（c）會議通告；（d）上市文件；（e）通函；及（f）代表委任表 格。
Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the name Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited and carrying on business in Hong Kong as FIT Hon Teng Limited 於開曼群島以鴻騰精密科技股份有限公司的名稱註冊成立的有限公司，並以鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司於香港經營業務
