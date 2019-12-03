Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd    6088   KYG3R83K1037

FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY LTD

(6088)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foxconn Interconnect Technology : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:28am EST

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the name Foxconn Interconnect Technology

Limited and carrying on business in Hong Kong as FIT Hon Teng Limited)

（於開曼群島以鴻騰精密科技股份有限公司的名稱註冊成立的有限公司，

並以鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司於香港經營業務）

(Stock Code: 6088)

(股份代號: 6088)

4 December 2019

Dear Non-registered holders (1),

FIT Hon Teng Limited* (the "Company")

  • Circular of Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communications")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.fit-foxconn.comand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website or browsing through the HKExnews' website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please mark (X) in the appropriate b ox on the enclosed request form, sign and return it to the Company c/o the branch share registrar of the Company ("Branch Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen 's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The request form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at www.fit-foxconn.comor the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact the service hotline of the Company's Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

For and on behalf of the Board

FIT Hon Teng Limited*

Sung-Ching Lu

Chairman of the Board

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communications of the Company). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the enclosed request form.

  • Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the name Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited and carrying on business in Hong Kong as FIT Hon Teng Limited

各位非登記持有人(1)

鴻 騰 六 零 八 八 精 密 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司 * （「 本 公 司 」）

  • 股 東 特 別 大 會 通 函 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」）

謹通知 閣下本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已載列於本公司網 站（ w w w. f i t - f o xc o n n . c o m） 及香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k），歡迎瀏覽。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 存 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 或 瀏 覽 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請 閣 下 在 隨 本 函 附 上 的 申 請 表 格 上 適 當 的 空 格 內 劃 上 「 X 」 號 及 簽 署 ， 並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回 本 公 司 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 （「 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 」）， 香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓（ 如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票 ）。申請表格亦可 於本公司網站 （ www. fi t - fo xc onn . c om）或香港交易所披露易網站（ www. hk e xne ws . hk）內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正，香港公眾假期除外）致電 本公司股份過戶登記分處熱線（8522862 8688 查詢。

承董事會命

鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司*

盧松青 董事會主席

2 0 1 9 1 2 4

謹啟

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發 出通知，希望收到本公司的公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格

  • 於開曼群島以鴻騰精密科技股份有限公司的名稱註冊成立的有限公司，並以鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司於香港經營業務

CCS6979FITH_NRH

Non-registered Holder's information (English Name and Address)

非登記持有人資料（英文姓名及地址）

Request Form 申請表格

To:

FIT Hon Teng Limited* (the "Company")

:

鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司*（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 6088)

（股份代號：6088

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經 香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East,

合和中心 17M

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications# of the Company (''Corporate Communications'') in the manner as indicated below: 本人我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件#（「公司通訊文件」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (x) of the following boxes) (在下列其中一個空格內劃上( X ))

Printed English copy ONLY; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或

Printed Chinese copy ONLY; OR 僅收取中文印刷本；或

Both printed English and Chinese copies. 收取中、英文印刷本。

_____________________________

______________________________

____

Signature(s) of Non-registered Holder(s)

Contact Phone Number

Date

非登記持有人簽署

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 備註:

  1. This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Circular and future Corporate Communication. Please complete all your details clearly.
    本申請表格應由本公司非登記股份持有人填寫。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統），他們並已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公 司，希望收到通函及公司通訊。請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

FITH-04122019-1(0)

  • Corporate Communications include but are not limited to the Company's (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports, and where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meeting; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
  • 公司通訊包括但不限於公司的：（a）董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；（b）中期報告及 （如適用）中期摘要報告；（c）會議通告；（d）上 市文件；（e）通函；及（f）代表委任表格。
  • Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the name Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited and carrying on business in Hong Kong as FIT Hon Teng Limited
  • 於開曼群島以鴻騰精密科技股份有限公司的名稱註冊成立的有限公司，並以鴻騰六零八八精密科技股份有限公司於香港經營業務

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

當 閣下寄回本申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票。

Get in touch with us 與我們聯繫

Send us an enquiry 垂詢

Rate our service 評價

Lodge a complaint 投訴

Contact Us 聯繫我們

www.computershare.com/hk/contact

Disclaimer

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHN
04:28aFOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-re..
PU
04:28aFOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to..
PU
03:51aFOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Form of proxy extraordinary general meeting to..
PU
03:47aFOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Notice of egm
PU
11/25FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Renewal of Continuing Connected Transactions -..
PU
10/29FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Supplemental announcement
PU
10/17FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Announcement
PU
10/17FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Connected transaction acquisition of preferred..
PU
06/11Foxconn has enough capacity outside China to meet Apple's U.S. demand
RE
06/11Foxconn has enough capacity outside China to meet Apple's U.S. demand
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 457 M
EBIT 2019 320 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Finance 2019 17,4 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 8,14x
P/E ratio 2020 6,51x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 2 192 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,55  $
Last Close Price 0,33  $
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sung Ching Lu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chin Tsun Lin Director-Financial & Accounting
Po Chin Lu Executive Director
Peter D. Curwen Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwai Chang Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY LTD2 191
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%40 252
AMPHENOL CORPORATION28.36%30 450
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%25 644
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.19.03%8 351
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%7 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group