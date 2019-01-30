Foxconn Backpedals on Wisconsin Factory Plan, Shifts Focus To Research -- Update

By Yoko Kubota

BEIJING -- Foxconn Technology Group said it is reassessing its ambitious Wisconsin display factory, considering using the site for research purposes rather than just display manufacturing as originally promised because of high costs associated with production.

The change comes after Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer and supplier to Apple Inc., fell short of a job-creation target in Wisconsin last year to obtain tax credits, amid a tight U.S. labor market. The Wall Street Journal reported in November that Foxconn was considering bringing in engineers from China as it grappled to find personnel locally.

The company on Wednesday cited change in the global market environment as a reason for its reconsideration of the facility's use without detailing what those changes were. It said it remains committed to its plan to create 13,000 jobs.

Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, said high costs in the U.S. would make it difficult for Foxconn to compete with rivals should it manufacture displays in Wisconsin. In the future, around three-quarters of Foxconn's Wisconsin jobs would be in research, development and design, Mr. Woo said.

The company, in a separate statement, said it remains committed to its plan to create 13,000 jobs and that the Wisconsin project remains its priority.

In its original plan, Foxconn promised the state of Wisconsin that it would invest $10 billion and build a 22-million-square-foot liquid-crystal display panel plant, hiring 13,000 employees, primarily factory workers. Foxconn's move was praised by President Trump, who has been calling to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

Foxconn was set to receive nearly $4 billion in state and local incentives, much of it dependent on whether the company could meet hiring, wage and investment targets by various dates.

Reuters first reported on Foxconn's plan to use the Wisconsin site also for research.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer, makes devices such as Apple's iPhones mostly in China. The company is in a potentially vulnerable spot as China and U.S. engage in a trade battle involving tariffs.

In recent years, Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has been looking to diversify its manufacturing sites. In 2017, it announced the Wisconsin plant plan, while recently it has been considering producing iPhones in India, according to people familiar with the matter.

Foxconn has invested $213 million into its Indian subsidiary between September and January, the company said in a Taiwan stock exchange filing last week. It also said that it has acquired rights to use land in Vietnam.

Prior to the Wisconsin project, Foxconn's discussions to expand U.S. manufacturing hadn't materialized. In 2013, Foxconn said it might invest $40 million in Pennsylvania for manufacturing and research facilities. In 2014, Foxconn's founder, Mr. Gou, said he was studying the feasibility of an advanced-display manufacturing plant in the U.S. Neither idea made headway.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and other state Democrats have said the incentive package given to Foxconn was too large and have highlighted concerns over the company's changing plans. Foxconn's plan had been announced under the previous governor, Scott Walker, a Republican.

