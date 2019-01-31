Foxconn Retools Plan for Factory -- WSJ

By Yoko Kubota and Valerie Bauerlein

BEIJING -- Foxconn Technology Group, a major supplier to Apple Inc., is backing down on plans to build a liquid-crystal display factory in Wisconsin, a major change to a deal that the state promised billions to secure.

Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, said high costs in the U.S. would make it difficult for Foxconn to compete with rivals if it manufactured LCDs in Wisconsin. In the future, around three-quarters of Foxconn's Wisconsin jobs would be in research, development and design, he said.

The company remains committed to its plan to create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, the company said in a statement.

The change comes after Foxconn fell short of a job-creation target in Wisconsin last year to obtain tax credits, amid a tight U.S. labor market. The Wall Street Journal reported in November that Foxconn considering bringing in engineers from China as it grappled to find personnel locally.

Gordon Hintz, minority leader in the Wisconsin State Assembly, said the news was a dramatic departure from Foxconn's 18-month-old promise to revive the manufacturing sector in the southeastern part of the state.

In its incentives deal, Foxconn said it would invest $10 billion, build a 22-million-square-foot LCD panel plant and hire 13,000 employees, primarily factory workers. Foxconn's project was praised by President Trump, who celebrated the new jobs as a sign of the revitalization of U.S. manufacturing at the groundbreaking in June.

In exchange, Foxconn was set to receive nearly $4 billion in state and local incentives, much of it dependent on whether the company could achieve hiring, wage and investment targets by various dates.

Local and state governments have already invested millions of dollars in road improvements and other infrastructure, Mr. Hintz, a Democrat, said. "This is not the deal that was promised the state of Wisconsin," he said. He wants to hold public hearings on the Foxconn deal and any renegotiation of the state's contract.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, which is overseeing the deal, said Foxconn must react to market conditions andthe state has a performance-based contract that "provides the company the flexibility to make these business decisions, and at the same time, protects Wisconsin's taxpayers." The development agency said Foxconn wouldn't qualify for tax credits until at least 2020, and only if job-creation and capital-investment requirements are met.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, both Republicans, said in a statement that Foxconn is already investing and hiring people in Wisconsin. They said they were committed to helping Foxconn reach its goal of creating 13,000 jobs and preserving tax credits for manufacturing that some Democrats have criticized.

Racine County homeowners have been forced to relocate from the proposed factory site through eminent domain, said Sandy Weidner, a Racine city alderman. "We wiped out entire neighborhoods," she said.

New workforce programs are under way to train employees for a Foxconn plant, she said, and apartment complexes are under construction. "It's just devastating," she said. "If it doesn't go forward, we're going to stop and wonder, 'All this sacrifice, and for what?' "

Reuters first reported on Foxconn's plan to use the Wisconsin site for research.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer, makes devices such as Apple's iPhones mostly in China. The company is in a potentially vulnerable spot as China and U.S. engage in a trade battle involving tariffs.

In recent years, Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has been looking to diversify its manufacturing sites. In 2017, it announced the Wisconsin plant plan, and it recently has been considering producing iPhones in India, according to people familiar with the matter.

Foxconn has invested $213 million into its Indian subsidiary between September and January, the company said in a Taiwan stock-exchange filing last week. It also said that it has acquired rights to use land in Vietnam.

Prior to the Wisconsin project, Foxconn's discussions to expand U.S. manufacturing hadn't materialized. In 2013, Foxconn said it might invest $40 million in Pennsylvania for manufacturing and research facilities. In 2014, Mr. Gou said he was studying the feasibility of an advanced-display manufacturing plant in the U.S. Neither idea made headway.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has said the incentive package given to Foxconn was too largeand highlighted concerns over the company's changing plans. Foxconn's plan had been announced under the previous governor, Republican Scott Walker, who lost his reelection bid to Mr. Evers, a Democrat.

Mr. Walker tweeted Wednesday that Foxconn earns state tax credits based on actual investment and job creation. "No jobs/investment? No credits. Period," he said.

Nate Jensen, who studies incentives at the University of Texas in Austin, said state officials should hold hearings on any renegotiation of the Foxconn deal, which was one of the costliest incentive packages in the U.S.

"It clearly looks to generate fewer of the middle income jobs that was the key selling point of this investment," Dr. Jensen said.

Write to Yoko Kubota at yoko.kubota@wsj.com and Valerie Bauerlein at valerie.bauerlein@wsj.com