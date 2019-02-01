Foxconn Technology : After White House Talks, Foxconn to Move Ahead on Wisconsin Facility -CNBC

--Following a series of discussions with the White House, electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Co. said it will move ahead with construction of a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin, CNBC reported Friday.

--The company didn't specify what types of jobs would be made available at the facility, the report said.

--The company said it would seek to "ensure the company, our workforce, the local community, and the state of Wisconsin will be positioned for long-term success," the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/01/foxconn-to-move-forward-with-construction-of-wisconsin-facility-.html

