FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD (2354)
Foxconn Technology : After White House Talks, Foxconn to Move Ahead on Wisconsin Facility -CNBC

02/01/2019 | 01:53pm EST

--Following a series of discussions with the White House, electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Co. said it will move ahead with construction of a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin, CNBC reported Friday.

--The company didn't specify what types of jobs would be made available at the facility, the report said.

--The company said it would seek to "ensure the company, our workforce, the local community, and the state of Wisconsin will be positioned for long-term success," the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/01/foxconn-to-move-forward-with-construction-of-wisconsin-facility-.html

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 154 B
EBIT 2018 8 689 M
Net income 2018 8 667 M
Finance 2018 55 624 M
Yield 2018 5,37%
P/E ratio 2018 9,45
P/E ratio 2019 8,68
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 83 738 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 68,8  TWD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han Ming Li General Manager
Chih Chien Hung Chairman
Tzu Hung Li Head-Finance
Hsueh Kun Li Director
Fang I Cheng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD2 724
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 853
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.--.--%7 024
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.--.--%5 190
INVENTEC CORPORATION--.--%2 760
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.--.--%2 609
