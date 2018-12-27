Log in
Foxconn Technology : to Produce Some iPhones in India -- Reuters

12/27/2018 | 07:55pm CET

--Foxconn Technology Co, a contract manufacturer known for its work manufacturing Apple iPhones in China, will assemble some iPhones in India, according to reports by Reuters and Indian newspaper The Hindu.

--According to Reuters, Foxconn will assemble high-end products including some in the iPhone X category.

--Foxconn plans to invest 25 billion Indian rupees ($356 million) to expand a plant in the Tamil Nadu state, Reuters reported.

Full story at https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-india-exclusive/exclusive-foxconn-to-begin-assembling-top-end-apple-iphones-in-india-in-2019-source-idUSKCN1OQ0M6 and https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-to-make-iphones-from-next-year/article25822437.ece

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -3.86% 150.78 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 156 B
EBIT 2018 9 003 M
Net income 2018 9 128 M
Finance 2018 55 406 M
Yield 2018 5,44%
P/E ratio 2018 9,36
P/E ratio 2019 8,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 85 152 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 69,4  TWD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han Ming Li General Manager
Chih Chien Hung Chairman
Tzu Hung Li Head-Finance
Hsueh Kun Li Director
Fang I Cheng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD2 767
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 950
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 475
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.--.--%4 764
INVENTEC CORPORATION--.--%2 570
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.--.--%2 491
