Foxconn Technology : to Produce Some iPhones in India -- Reuters

--Foxconn Technology Co, a contract manufacturer known for its work manufacturing Apple iPhones in China, will assemble some iPhones in India, according to reports by Reuters and Indian newspaper The Hindu.

--According to Reuters, Foxconn will assemble high-end products including some in the iPhone X category.

--Foxconn plans to invest 25 billion Indian rupees ($356 million) to expand a plant in the Tamil Nadu state, Reuters reported.

Full story at https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-india-exclusive/exclusive-foxconn-to-begin-assembling-top-end-apple-iphones-in-india-in-2019-source-idUSKCN1OQ0M6 and https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-to-make-iphones-from-next-year/article25822437.ece

