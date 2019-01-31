Log in
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD (2354)
Foxconn Technology : to delay display panel production in China's Guangzhou - Nikkei

01/31/2019 | 10:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei

(Reuters) - Foxconn Technology Group will delay most of its planned production in a $9 billion (7 billion pounds) display panel project in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou for a minimum of six months, Nikkei reported on Thursday, citing internal documents obtained by the media outlet.

The development follows a Reuters report on Wednesday that said the company is reconsidering plans to make advanced liquid crystal display panels at a $10 billion Wisconsin campus in the United States.

The uncertainty around Foxconn's projects in China and the United States comes amid trade tensions between the two economies on issues such as tariffs, industrial subsidies, intellectual property and cyber security.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, Foxconn Technology Co Ltd
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 1.04% 20773.49 Real-time Quote.3.25%
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 154 B
EBIT 2018 8 689 M
Net income 2018 8 667 M
Finance 2018 55 624 M
Yield 2018 5,37%
P/E ratio 2018 9,45
P/E ratio 2019 8,68
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 83 738 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 68,8  TWD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han Ming Li General Manager
Chih Chien Hung Chairman
Tzu Hung Li Head-Finance
Hsueh Kun Li Director
Fang I Cheng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD2 727
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%12 309
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.--.--%7 031
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.--.--%5 196
INVENTEC CORPORATION--.--%2 763
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.--.--%2 612
