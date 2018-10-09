Log in
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD (2354)
  Report  
French startup Devialet hopes to score big with smaller speakers

10/09/2018 | 09:55am CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.23% 223.77 Delayed Quote.32.54%
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S -0.61% 129.8 Delayed Quote.-12.64%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 0.50% 283.45 Real-time Quote.14.85%
SONOS INC -0.28% 14.31 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 169 B
EBIT 2018 10 974 M
Net income 2018 9 886 M
Finance 2018 49 657 M
Yield 2018 4,73%
P/E ratio 2018 10,02
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 102 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 79,8  TWD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han Ming Li General Manager
Chih Chien Hung Chairman
Tzu Hung Li Head-Finance
Hsueh Kun Li Director
Fang I Cheng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD3 282
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%16 887
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 329
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.--.--%4 768
INVENTEC CORPORATION--.--%3 009
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.--.--%2 642
