FOXTONS GROUP PLC

(FOXT)
02/28 11:35:28 am
79.9 GBp   +1.91%
02:03aFOXTONS : Acquisition
PU
02/28London stocks hammered as pandemic fears grow
RE
02/28FTSE 100 Closes Down 3.4% in Its Worst Week Since 2010
DJ
Foxtons : Acquisition

03/02/2020 | 02:03am EST
Regulatory Story
Acquisition
Released 07:00 02-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5773E
Foxtons Group PLC
02 March 2020

FOXTONS GROUP PLC (the 'Company' or 'Foxtons')

ACQUISITION

Monday 2 March 2020

Foxtons Group plc (LSE: FOXT), London's leading estate agency, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of London Stone Properties Limited and its subsidiary company London Stone Property Sales Limited from its owner and founder Hilary Stone. London Stone is a well-established, high quality independent estate agent, primarily focussed on lettings and property management based in Woolwich, London. The Directors believe the acquisition will fit well with our existing business model and branch network due to the high level of customer service and strong growth in landlords that London Stone has demonstrated over a number of years.

The cash consideration for London Stone is £2.2m, on a cash and debt free basis, of which £0.2m is deferred for a period of 12 months. The cash consideration is being funded by Foxtons' existing cash resources.

London Stone's unaudited revenue and profit before tax for 2019 was £1.5m and £0.7m respectively. Gross assets at the end of December 2019 were £4.3m.

The Directors believe that the acquisition will be earnings enhancing from 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Foxtons Group plc


Richard Harris, Chief Financial Officer

Muhammad Patel, Investor Relations

+44 20 7893 6261

investor@foxtonsgroup.co.uk



Teneo


Robert Morgan / Anthony Di Natale

+44 20 7420 3194

-END-


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Acquisition - RNS

Disclaimer

Foxtons Group plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 07:02:09 UTC
