Foxtons : Board Responsibilities

Board Responsibilities

Further to the announcement made on 26 September 2019 regarding Directorate and Chairman changes, the Board today announces that Garry Watts will retire as Chairman and from the Board on 1 March 2020. Ian Barlow, currently the Company's Senior Independent Director, will assume the role of Chairman on this date.

Rosie Shapland, who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 5 February 2020, will succeed Ian Barlow as Chair of the Audit Committee. Alan Giles, currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, will succeed Ian Barlow as Senior Independent Director.

20 February 2020

