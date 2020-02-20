Log in
FOXTONS GROUP PLC

(FOXT)
Foxtons : Board Responsibilities

02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Board Responsibilities
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4948D
Foxtons Group PLC
20 February 2020

Foxtons Group plc

('Foxtons' or the 'Company')

Board Responsibilities

Further to the announcement made on 26 September 2019 regarding Directorate and Chairman changes, the Board today announces that Garry Watts will retire as Chairman and from the Board on 1 March 2020. Ian Barlow, currently the Company's Senior Independent Director, will assume the role of Chairman on this date.

Rosie Shapland, who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 5 February 2020, will succeed Ian Barlow as Chair of the Audit Committee. Alan Giles, currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, will succeed Ian Barlow as Senior Independent Director.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligations under paragraph 9.6.12R of the Listing Rules.

20 February 2020

For further information please contact:

Foxtons Group plc


Nic Budden, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Harris, Chief Financial Officer

Muhammed Patel, Investor Relations

+44 20 7893 6261

LEI: 5493001HCMG6R1MYKC59


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Board Responsibilities - RNS

Foxtons Group plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:02 UTC
