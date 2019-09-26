Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Foxtons Group PLC    FOXT   GB00BCKFY513

FOXTONS GROUP PLC

(FOXT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/26 03:01:01 am
51.1 GBp   +2.51%
03:13aFOXTONS : Directorate Changes and Appointment of Chairman
PU
09/04FOXTONS : Hotel group buys Shoreditch site
AQ
07/31COUNTRYWIDE : profit more than halves as Brexit bites
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Foxtons : Directorate Changes and Appointment of Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 03:13am EDT

Foxtons Group plc
('Foxtons' or the 'Company')
Directorate Changes and Appointment of Chairman

The Board of Foxtons today announces the following changes to the Board:

· Following over six years as Chairman and in line with the Board's succession plan, Garry Watts will retire from the Board at or before the Company's AGM in May 2020.

· Ian Barlow, currently the Company's senior independent director, will succeed Garry Watts as Chairman.

· Alan Giles, currently a non-executive director, will succeed Ian Barlow as senior independent director.

· Recruitment of a new non-executive director will commence soon to succeed Ian Barlow as the chair of the audit committee once he assumes the role of chairman of the Board.

· Patrick Franco, currently chief operating officer, will join the Board as an executive director on 1 October 2019.

Garry Watts said: 'Foxtons is an excellent Company with a great team, which it has been a pleasure to chair for the last six years. A series of challenges to the health of the London property market have impaired its recent trading performance but its balanced business model, strong net cash position and robust operating structure means that it is well placed to benefit from a recovery in sales volumes. I am pleased that I will be succeeded by Ian Barlow who has been a first rate non-executive and audit committee chair.'

Ian Barlow has served as non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee since 2013. His appointment as Chairman follows an assessment of succession options led by an independent non-executive director and ensures continuity of leadership following a number of Board changes made over the past 3 years. Ian is senior independent director at Urban & Civic plc and a non-executivedirector of The Brunner Investment Trust plc. He is also a non-executive director of the Goodwood Estate. Ian was previously Senior London Partner at KPMG.

Patrick Franco joined Foxtons as chief operating officer in 2015 and has since been responsible for key elements of the Company's operations. He is also executive sponsor of the Foxtons LGBTQ+ network. Prior to Foxtons, Patrick was chief operating officer of Credit Suisse Asset Management UK. He also serves as a trustee of Global Heritage Fund.

There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules applicable to the appointment of Patrick Franco.

26 September 2019

For further information please contact:

Foxtons Group plc

Nic Budden, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Harris, Chief Financial Officer

Muhammed Patel, Investor Relations

+44 20 7893 6261

Disclaimer

Foxtons Group plc published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 07:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOXTONS GROUP PLC
03:13aFOXTONS : Directorate Changes and Appointment of Chairman
PU
09/04FOXTONS : Hotel group buys Shoreditch site
AQ
07/31COUNTRYWIDE : profit more than halves as Brexit bites
RE
07/26Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market
RE
07/25FOXTONS : Company Secretary Change
PU
07/19FOXTONS : Notification of Half Year Results
PU
05/21FOXTONS' : sales slide in tough London market
AQ
05/20Real estate agent Foxtons replaces finance chief as it warns of weak London m..
RE
05/20FOXTONS : Trading Statement
PU
05/07Purplebricks CEO steps down after 'too rapid' expansion
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 -1,20 M
Net income 2019 -2,00 M
Finance 2019 17,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -56,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -60,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 137 M
Chart FOXTONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Foxtons Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOXTONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 74,33  GBp
Last Close Price 49,85  GBp
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Budden Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garry Watts Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick L. Franco Chief Operating Officer
Rich L. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Edward Barlow Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOXTONS GROUP PLC-6.30%170
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%41 203
VONOVIA SE13.03%26 627
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 172
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 422
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-19.05%12 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group