Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  FP Newspapers Inc.    FP   CA3025862010

FP NEWSPAPERS INC.

(FP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 11/22 03:25:49 pm
0.51 CAD   +13.33%
05:05pFP Newspapers Inc. Announces Changes to Management
NE
11/21FP Newspapers Inc. Announces Changes to Board and Executive Management
NE
11/21FP Newspapers Inc. reports third quarter 2019 results
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FP Newspapers Inc. Announces Changes to Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:05pm EST

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - FP Newspapers Inc. ("FPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Karen Buss has been appointed acting head of advertising at the Winnipeg Free Press.

Ms. Buss is an experienced sales manager who has been director of advertising sales at the Winnipeg Free Press for the past three years, leading a dedicated team selling a variety of advertising products on digital and print platforms. She has more than 30 years of experience as a sales manager and retail business owner.

Ms. Buss replaces Grant Suderman, Vice-President of Advertising Sales and Marketing. FP would like to thank Mr. Suderman for his contributions over the past three years.

About FPI

FPI owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns the Winnipeg Free Press, the Brandon Sun, and their related businesses, as well as the Canstar Community News division, the publisher of six community newspapers in the Winnipeg region, The Carillon in Steinbach with its related commercial printing operations and the Carberry News Express weekly publication. The businesses employ 366 full-time equivalent people in Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach and Carberry, Manitoba. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Daniel Koshowski,
CFO FP Newspapers Inc.
Phone (204) 771-1897

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50007


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FP NEWSPAPERS INC.
05:05pFP Newspapers Inc. Announces Changes to Management
NE
11/21FP Newspapers Inc. Announces Changes to Board and Executive Management
NE
11/21FP Newspapers Inc. reports third quarter 2019 results
NE
More news
Chart FP NEWSPAPERS INC.
Duration : Period :
FP Newspapers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald N. Stern Chairman
Daniel Koshowski Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Harvey L. Secter Independent Director
G. Stephen Dembroski Independent Director
Phil de Montmollin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FP NEWSPAPERS INC.350.00%2
INFORMA PLC22.56%12 480
AXEL SPRINGER SE28.39%7 570
NEWS CORPORATION10.75%7 462
SCHIBSTED12.81%6 468
PEARSON PLC-31.80%6 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group