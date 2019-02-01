Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  FPB Financial Corp.    FPBF

FPB FINANCIAL CORP. (FPBF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FPB FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB: FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Bank, Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter/Full Year Results and Declares Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 11:05am EST

HAMMOND, La., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPB Financial Corp. (OTCQB: FPBF), the holding for Florida Parishes Bank, announced financial results for the 2018 period ended December 31, 2018.

Earnings

Net Income in the 2018 fourth quarter increased 301% to $669,000 ($0.23 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2017 fourth quarter net income of $167,000 ($0.06 per fully diluted common share). For the year ending December 31, 2018 net income increased 268% to $4.7 million ($1.65 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2017 period net income of $1.3 million ($0.51 per fully diluted common share). Pre-Merger related expenses totaled $1.1 million in the 2018 fourth quarter associated with the Nov. 6, 2018 signing of an agreement and Plan of Merger between FPB Financial Corp. and The First Bancshares, Inc. Operating Net Income for the 2018 fourth quarter, excluding the $1.1 million of pre-merger related expenses, totaled $1.5 million ($0.52 per fully diluted common share) and $5.6 million ($1.95 per fully diluted common share) for the 12 months ended December, 31, 2018.

The increase in net income during the 2018 fourth quarter was primarily attributed to a $598,000 or 17%, increase in net-interest income. The increase in net-interest income was primarily due to a 22% increase in mortgage loan interest income and a 47% increase in interest income from investment securities. Net income was negatively affected by a $580,000, or 18% increase in Non-Interest Expense. The increase in non-interest expense was the result of a $580,000, or 31% increase in compensation and employee benefits: a $354,000, or 425% increase in professional fees (both the increase in compensation and in professional fees were attributed to pre-merger related expenses, noted above); and a $239,000, or 45%, decrease in Other Non-Operating expenses largely from a $111,000 decrease in advertising expense. Net Income was also affected by a $155,000 decrease, or 18%, in total non-interest income for the 2018 fourth quarter period as compared to the 2017 period. The decrease in non-interest income was due to a $165,000 decrease in mortgage banking fees and $79,000 decrease in SBA fee income. Other than mortgage banking and SBA fees, non-interest income increased by $90,000 in the period.

Revenue (defined as net-interest income and total non-interest income) in the 2018 fourth quarter increased to $4.7 million, or 10.3% when compared to the 2017 period. Pre-provision for loan losses, pre-income tax expense – net income in the 3 months ended December 31, 2018 decreased to $912,000, or 13.1% when compared to the 2017 period. The Company’s Net-Interest Margin increased in the 2018 fourth quarter to 4.52% from 4.38% in the 2017 period. The Efficiency Ratio increased to 80.8% in the 2018 period.

The Company’s effective income tax rate decreased to 15.0% in the 2018 fourth quarter period and to 19.2% for the 2018 year. Income tax expense decreased by $364,000 in 2018 fourth quarter and increased by $246,000 for the year.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at December 31, 2018 increased 9.6% to $379.3 million when compared to December 31, 2017.  The increase in total assets was primarily due to a 12.4% increase in net loans over the twelve month period to $243.9 million.  Total Liabilities increased 9.8% over the period.  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances were the primary component of these increases with total borrowings of $31.5 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of 258.2%.

The Company’s increase in total assets were affected by a 35.2% decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents to $16.0 million, an increase of 2.5% in Investment Securities to $97 million and an 82% increase in deferred tax assets to $796,000. The increase in total liabilities were affected by an $11 million, or 3.8% increase in total deposits, of which $73.4 million were Non-Interest Bearing and a $3.1 million reduction/payoff of Subordinated Debentures/Trust Preferred Securities.

Total loans increased to $248.6 million at December 31, 2018.  Of that total $223.1 million, or 89.8%, were secured by real estate.

 
REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS
December 31, 2018
(In Thousands)
       % of Total Equity
       and Loan Loss
  Balances  % of Total Loans Reserves
        
1-4 Family$94,399  37.98% 187.94%
Multi-Family 9,567  3.85% 19.05%
Land & Construction 47,587  19.15% 94.74%
Commercial Real Estate      
   Non-Owner Occupied 25,447  10.24% 50.66%
   Owner Occupied 46,135  18.56% 91.85%
        
TOTAL REAL ESTATE$223,135  89.77% 444.24%
        
        
NON-REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS
        
Commercial & Industrial$19,552  7.87% 38.93%
Consumer 6,965  2.80% 13.87%
        
TOTAL COMMERCIAL &       
 INDUSTRIAL & CONSUMER $26,517  10.67% 52.79%
        
Less unearned income on loans -1,100  -0.44% -2.19%
        
  TOTAL LOANS$248,552  100.00% 494.85%


 
CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT BALANCES BY MARKET
December 31, 2018
(In Thousands)
      
MarketDeposit BalancesLoan Balances
      
Tangipahoa Parish (4 offices)$228,709  75.8% $97,032  39.0%
St. Tammany Parish (2 offices) 36,408  12.1%  73,481  29.5%
Jefferson Parish (1 office) 36,440  12.1%  75,680  30.3%
Other 0  0.0%  2,902  1.2%
     
     
 Total$301,557  100% $249,095  100%
               

Common Stockholders’ Equity increased by $3.4 million, or 8% to $45.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Retained Earnings increased by $3.9 million to $24.8 million for the twelve month period. Other Comprehensive Income decreased by $651,000, or 3,215% from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018. Tangible Book value per common share increased to $16.79 as total common shares of 2,712,423 were outstanding at December 31, 2018. Of the 2,712,423 outstanding shares; 46,925 shares are restricted common shares that represent stock awards to officers and directors of the Bank and Company which are not vested as of December 31, 2018.

At the subsidiary bank level, Tier 1 Capital increased to $41.0 million at December 31, 2018.

 
FPB FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED RATE & YIELD
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
(In Thousands)
    20182017
    AverageAverage
  Average Yield/Yield/
  BalanceInterestRateRate
Interest-Earning Assets    
 Loans Receivable$246,576  $4,045  6.51% 6.43%
 Mortgage-Backed Securities 18,361   120  2.59% 1.81%
 Investment Securities AFS 60,149   420  2.77% 1.81%
 Investment Securities HTM 5,309   30  2.24% 2.97%
 Trading Assets 133   0  0.00% 0.00%
 State & Municipal Securities 14,111   85  2.39% 2.23%
 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 1,336   9  2.67% 0.00%
 First National Bankers Bank Stock 300   0  0.00% 0.00%
 Interest-earning deposits 11,189   32  1.13% 0.69%
      
      
 Total Interest-Earning Assets 357,464   4,741  5.26% 4.88%
      
Non-Interest Earning Assets 27,936    
      
Less Allowance for Loan Loss -4,640    
      
 Total Assets$380,760    
      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities    
 Deposits$230,837  $533  0.92% 0.65%
 FHLB Advances 26,609   165  2.46% 2.41%
 Fed Funds Purchased 0   0  0.00% 0.00%
 Preferred Statutory Trust 0   0  0.00% 4.49%
      
      
 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 257,446   698  1.08% 0.75%
      
      
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 78,642    
      
 Total Liabilities 336,088    
      
Stockholders' Equity 44,673    
      
 Total Liabilities and    
 Stockholders' Equity$380,761    
      
Net Interest-Earning Assets$100,018    
      
Net Interest Income; Average    
 Interest Rate Spread  $4,043  4.18% 4.16%
      
      
Net Interest Margin    4.49% 4.37%
      
Average Interest-Earning Assets   
 to Average Interest-Bearing   
 Liabilities 138.85%   
        

Items affecting and contributing to the Company’s 2018 fourth quarter net income when compared to the 2017 quarterly period:

  • Net Interest Income increased to $4.0 million from $3.4 million, or 17.4%
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $308,000 from $251,000, or 22.5%
  • Provisions for Loan Losses decreased to $125,000, or 68.8%
  • The effective tax rate decreased to 15.0%

Other items and per share data of note as of December 31, 2018, compared to the twelve month period ending December 31, 2017

  • Net Earnings per diluted common share increased to $1.65, or 223.5%
  • Annualized Return on Average Equity increased to 10.8%
  • Total Revenue (Net interest income and Non-interest income) increased to $18.7 million or 13.5%
  • The Efficiency Ratio improved to 66.2%
  • Total Common Stockholders’ Equity increased to $45.6 million, or 8.2%
  • Cash Dividends paid to common shareholders increased to $797,000 in 2018, or a 59.5% increase
  • Tangible Book Value per common share increased to $16.79
  • Net Loans increased to $243.9 million or 12.4%
  • Allowance for Loan Losses increased to $4.7 million, or 6.8%
  • Total Assets increased by 9.6% to $379.3 million
  • FHLB advances increased by 258.2% to $31.5 million 

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (NPA’s) at December 31, 2018 decreased by $142,000, or 4.5% to $3.0 million when compared to December 31, 2017 and represents 1.02% of gross loans.   NPA’s at September 30, 2018 totaled $2.7 million. The decrease during the 12 month period ending December 31, 2018 in NPA’s were attributed to an increase of $481,000 in loans on nonaccrual, to $2.3 million; a decrease of $669,000 in Other Real Estate Owned (OREO), to $676,000 and a $46,000 increase in loans 90-days past due and accruing, to $65,000. The increase in NPA’s during the 3 month period ending December 31, 2018 were attributed to an increase of $59,000 in non-accrual loans and increase of 210,000 in Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) and a $23,000 increase in loans 90-days past due and accruing, to $65,000. The Company’s allowance for loan losses (ALLL) increased by 6.8% to $4.7 million at December 31, 2018 when compared to December 31, 2017. The $4.7 million in the ALLL represents 1.9% of average net loans in the 2018 fourth quarter period and 155.5% of NPA’s on December 31, 2018. At September 30, 2018 the Company’s ALLL totaled $4.6 million or 2.0% of 2018 third quarter average net loans and 169.9% of NPA’s at period end.

Net loan charge-offs for the 2018 fourth quarter totaled $60,000 (0.10% of average net loans) down from $292,000 (0.55%) of net loan charge-offs in the 2017 fourth quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $114,000 (0.20%) in the 2018 third quarter. Troubled Debt Restructured (TDR’s) through December 31, 2018 were $3.9 million, of which $1.3 million are on nonaccrual. Total TDR’s on December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018 were $2.9 million and $3.6 million respectively.

FPB Financial Corp. is headquartered in Hammond, LA and is the parent company of Florida Parishes Bank. The Company’s common stock is traded under the “FPBF” symbol.  

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook for FPB Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, changes in credit quality, interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business and operations and the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses. Other factors include changes in our loan portfolio, changes in competition, fiscal and monetary policies and legislation and regulatory changes. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

 
FPB Financial Corp
          
Selected BalancesDec. 31, Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,  
 2018 2017 % 2018 %
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change
          
         
Tangible Common
Stockholders' Equity		45,554,057 42,111,968 8  43,977,221 4 
          
Total Assets379,333,751 346,174,764 10  382,659,213 (1) 
          
Net Loans243,878,144 217,000,626 12  238,453,186 2  
          
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits73,103,313 76,322,570 (4) 84,787,867 (14) 
          
Non-Maturity Deposits
(included in Interest and non-interest
bearing Deposits)		241,071,621 241,536,253 (0) 259,790,892 (7)
          
CDARs (included in
Interest-Bearing deposits)		5,190,633 4,380,507 18  5,167,094 0 
          
FHLB Advances31,520,000 8,800,000 258  19,705,000 60  
          
Foreclosed Assets210,000 943,500 (78) 0 -  
          
Non-Performing Assets
(includes Foreclosed Assets and
Other Real Estate Owned)		3,004,839 3,147,007 (5) 2,712,553 10 
          
Allowance for Loan Losses4,673,940 4,376,126 7  4,608,554 1  


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
           
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
           
  Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31,
   2018  2018  2017  2018  2017
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
           
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND 
INCOME		         
           
Mortgage Loans$3,539,009  $3,334,483  $2,895,980  $13,181,906  $10,412,504 
           
Commercial Loans 316,739   303,790   283,229   1,226,779   1,031,324 
           
Consumer Loans 190,264   192,736   195,689   772,443   786,149 
           
Investment Securities and Deposits 695,063   695,700   473,403   2,642,960   1,986,301 
           
TOTAL INTEREST AND
DIVIDEND INCOME		 4,741,075   4,526,710   3,848,301   17,824,088   14,216,278 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE         
           
Deposits 533,124   502,932   351,280   1,815,285   1,265,149 
           
Federal Home Loan Bank         
Advances and Other Borrowings 165,323   101,775   17,172   417,503   75,841 
           
Subordinated debentures/trust         
Preferred securities 0   0   34,892   36,920   135,098 
           
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 698,447   604,707   403,344   2,269,708   1,476,088 
           
NET INTEREST INCOME 4,042,627   3,922,003   3,444,957   15,554,380   12,740,190 
           
Provisions for loan losses 125,000   177,000   400,000   492,000   1,522,000 
           
 NET INTEREST INCOME         
 AFTER PROVISION FOR         
 LOAN LOSSES 3,917,627   3,745,003   3,044,957   15,062,380   11,218,190 
           
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME         
           
Service Charges on Deposits 307,813   287,861   251,248   1,215,851   916,487 
           
Interchange Fees 212,734   205,610   188,701   806,795   733,596 
           
Mortgage Banking Fees 60,349   100,915   225,776   441,656   1,239,980 
           
Loan Fees and Charges 64,097   75,261   37,958   209,781   168,956 
           
Gain on Bank Owned Life Insurance 44,742   45,898   47,318   182,439   184,876 
           
SBA Fee Income 0   (6,327)  79,234   75,351   207,846 
           
Gain/(Loss) on Trading Accounts (9,539)  3,848   (46)  1,580   (8,646)
           
Gain/(Loss) on Sale of Investments
and Foreclosed Assets		 (41,839)  0   (51,169)  (114,384)  (30,717)
           
Other 62,682   63,312   76,826   284,610   281,514 
           
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 701,038   776,378   855,846   3,103,679   3,693,892 
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE         
           
Compensation and Employee
Benefits		 2,458,000   1,751,480   1,877,674   7,708,106   7,499,832 
           
Occupancy, local and state 
taxes and Equipment		 339,234   411,793   379,369   1,561,071   1,608,216 
           
Technology and Information
Processing		 241,243   247,875   275,370   947,096   1,024,949 
           
Professional Fees 437,864   69,467   83,401   632,404   388,942 
           
Regulatory Fees 64,537   52,384   105,830   252,596   346,672 
           
Other 290,576   286,819   529,866   1,243,247   1,893,017 
           
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 3,831,454   2,819,819   3,251,510   12,344,520   12,761,628 
           
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 787,212   1,701,562   649,293   5,821,539   2,150,454 
           
Income Tax Expense 117,716   330,410   481,802   1,117,688   872,072 
           
 NET INCOME$669,496  $1,371,151  $167,491  $4,703,852  $1,278,382 


    
 For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
          
 Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31,
  2018  2018  2017  2018  2017
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
          
PER COMMON SHARE DATA         
          
Net Earnings$0.25  $0.52  $0.06  $1.77  $0.51 
          
Diluted Net Earnings$0.23  $0.48  $0.06  $1.65  $0.51 
          
Revenue (Net Interest Income
and Non-Interest Income)		$1.79  $1.77  $1.62  $7.03  $6.58 
          
Dividends Paid$0.09  $0.075  $0.05  $0.30  $0.20 
          
Book Value (Period End)$16.79  $16.26  $15.56  $16.79  $15.56 
          
Book Value Adjusted Net of
Other Comprehensive income
(Period Ended)		$17.03  $16.87  $15.56  $17.03  $15.56 
          
RATIOS         
          
ROA (Annualized Net Income
to Average Period Assets)		 0.70%  1.45%  0.19%  1.27%  0.39%
          
ROE (Annualized Net Income
to Average Period Total
Stockholders' Equity)		 5.95%  12.40%  1.57%  10.85%  3.23%
          
Net Interest Margin (Average
for the Period)		 4.49%  4.43%  4.31%  4.48%  4.27%
          
Non-Interest expense less Non-
Interest Income to Average Period		           
Total Assets (Annualized) 3.26%  2.16%  2.78%  2.49%  2.80%
          
Efficiency Ratio for the Period 80.77%  60.02%  75.60%  66.16%  77.65%
          
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)        
for the Period$59,614  $113,801  $291,774  $194,187  $486,278 
to Average Period Net Loans 0.10%  0.20%  0.55%  0.08%  0.26%
          
TDR's at Period End$3,896,570  $3,572,917  $2,931,589  $3,896,570  $2,931,589 
to Average Period Net Loans 1.61%  1.55%  1.40%  1.69%  1.57%
          
Non-Performing Assets         
at Period End$3,004,839  $2,712,553  $3,147,007  $3,004,839  $3,147,007 
to Average Period Assets 0.79%  0.72%  0.92%  0.81%  0.97%
          
Allowance for Loan Losses         
at Period End$4,673,940  $4,608,554  $4,376,126  $4,673,940  $4,376,126 
to Average Period Net Loans 1.93%  1.99%  2.10%  2.03%  2.34%
to Non-Performing Assets         
at Period End 155.50%  169.90%  139.06%  155.50%  139.06%


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION
           
  Dec. 31, Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,  
   2018  2017 %  2018 %
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change
           
ASSETS         
           
Cash and Cash Equivalents (including        
Interest and Non-Interest Earning        
Deposits)$15,991,620  $11,831,667  35  $20,476,937  (22)
           
Securities - Held to Maturity 4,991,343   5,405,894  (8)  5,374,285  (7)
           
Securities - Available for Sale 92,000,385   89,217,057  3   95,601,806  (4)
           
Trading Securities 126,759   125,179  1   136,298  (7)
           
Bank Owned Life Insurance 7,286,889   7,104,450  3   7,242,147  1 
           
Net Loans 243,878,144   217,000,626  12   238,453,186  2 
           
Accrued Interest Receivable 1,540,205   1,362,179  13   1,615,192  (5)
           
Premises and Equipment, Net 10,988,120   11,472,614  (4)  11,115,643  (1)
           
Foreclosed Assets 210,000   943,500  (78)  0  - 
           
Deferred Tax Assets 796,132   436,753  82   838,949  (5)
           
Other Assets 1,524,154   1,274,844  20   1,804,770  (16)
           
 TOTAL ASSETS$379,333,751  $346,174,763  10  $382,659,213  (1)
           
LIABILITIES         
           
Deposits$301,557,022  $290,562,949  4  $317,718,641  (5)
           
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 31,520,000   8,800,000  258   19,705,000  60 
           
Subordinated debentures/trust         
Preferred securities 0   3,093,000  (100)  0  0 
           
Other Liabilities 702,672   1,606,846  (56)  1,258,351  (44)
           
 TOTAL LIABILITIES$333,779,694  $304,062,795  10  $338,681,992  (1)
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
           
Common Stock$26,655  $14,192  88  $26,548  0 
           
Capital Surplus 22,225,282   22,075,469  1   22,083,327  1 
           
Unearned MRP Stock (830,820)  (900,820) 8   (867,443) 4 
           
Retained Earnings 24,804,616   20,943,392  18   24,374,431  2 
           
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (671,675)  (20,264) (3215)  (1,639,642) 59 
           
Total Stockholders' Equity 45,554,057   42,111,969  8   43,977,221  4 
           
 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND         
 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$379,333,751  $346,174,764  10% $382,659,213  (1%)
                   

Fritz W. Anderson II, CEO and Chairman of the Board, announced today that, “On January 10, 2019, the Board of Directors of FPB Financial Corp. declared a cash dividend on the common stock of the company. The dividend rate of $0.09 per share will be paid on February 25, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2019.”

For More Information Contact:

Fritz W. Anderson, II
Chief Executive Officer,
and Chairman, FPB Financial Corp.
Chairman, Florida Parishes Bank
(985) 345-1880

Ronnie Fugarino
President, FPB Financial Corp.
Chief Executive Officer, Florida Parishes Bank    
(985) 345-1880

Albert Kelleher
President, Florida Parishes Bank
(985) 345-1880

Derek Shants
Chief Financial Officer
and Chief Operations Officer,
FPB Financial Corp. and Florida Parishes Bank
(985) 345-1880


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FPB FINANCIAL CORP.
11:05aFPB FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB : FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Ban..
GL
2018MOORE KUEHN, PLLC : Announces Investigation of FPB Financial, Corp. Acquisition
PR
2018FPB FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB : FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Ban..
AQ
2018FPB FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB : FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Ban..
GL
2018FPB FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB : FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Ban..
GL
2018FPB FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB : FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Ban..
GL
2015FPB FINANCIAL : OTCQB: FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Bank, Ann..
MW
2014FPB FINANCIAL : OTCQB: FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Bank, Ann..
MW
2014FPB FINANCIAL : OTCQB: FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Bank, Ann..
MW
2014FPB FINANCIAL : Announces 2014 First Quarter Results and Declares Dividends
MW
More news
Chart FPB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
FPB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Fritz William Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ronnie Fugarino President & Director
Derek Shants Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Dean Hughes Director
George Wayne Allen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FPB FINANCIAL CORP.6.96%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD2.22%190 698
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%80 007
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD5.94%52 357
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.33%52 003
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC1.54%50 236
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.