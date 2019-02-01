FPB FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB: FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Bank, Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter/Full Year Results and Declares Dividends
02/01/2019 | 11:05am EST
HAMMOND, La., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPB Financial Corp. (OTCQB: FPBF), the holding for Florida Parishes Bank, announced financial results for the 2018 period ended December 31, 2018.
Earnings
Net Income in the 2018 fourth quarter increased 301% to $669,000 ($0.23 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2017 fourth quarter net income of $167,000 ($0.06 per fully diluted common share). For the year ending December 31, 2018 net income increased 268% to $4.7 million ($1.65 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2017 period net income of $1.3 million ($0.51 per fully diluted common share). Pre-Merger related expenses totaled $1.1 million in the 2018 fourth quarter associated with the Nov. 6, 2018 signing of an agreement and Plan of Merger between FPB Financial Corp. and The First Bancshares, Inc. Operating Net Income for the 2018 fourth quarter, excluding the $1.1 million of pre-merger related expenses, totaled $1.5 million ($0.52 per fully diluted common share) and $5.6 million ($1.95 per fully diluted common share) for the 12 months ended December, 31, 2018.
The increase in net income during the 2018 fourth quarter was primarily attributed to a $598,000 or 17%, increase in net-interest income. The increase in net-interest income was primarily due to a 22% increase in mortgage loan interest income and a 47% increase in interest income from investment securities. Net income was negatively affected by a $580,000, or 18% increase in Non-Interest Expense. The increase in non-interest expense was the result of a $580,000, or 31% increase in compensation and employee benefits: a $354,000, or 425% increase in professional fees (both the increase in compensation and in professional fees were attributed to pre-merger related expenses, noted above); and a $239,000, or 45%, decrease in Other Non-Operating expenses largely from a $111,000 decrease in advertising expense. Net Income was also affected by a $155,000 decrease, or 18%, in total non-interest income for the 2018 fourth quarter period as compared to the 2017 period. The decrease in non-interest income was due to a $165,000 decrease in mortgage banking fees and $79,000 decrease in SBA fee income. Other than mortgage banking and SBA fees, non-interest income increased by $90,000 in the period.
Revenue (defined as net-interest income and total non-interest income) in the 2018 fourth quarter increased to $4.7 million, or 10.3% when compared to the 2017 period. Pre-provision for loan losses, pre-income tax expense – net income in the 3 months ended December 31, 2018 decreased to $912,000, or 13.1% when compared to the 2017 period. The Company’s Net-Interest Margin increased in the 2018 fourth quarter to 4.52% from 4.38% in the 2017 period. The Efficiency Ratio increased to 80.8% in the 2018 period.
The Company’s effective income tax rate decreased to 15.0% in the 2018 fourth quarter period and to 19.2% for the 2018 year. Income tax expense decreased by $364,000 in 2018 fourth quarter and increased by $246,000 for the year.
Balance Sheet and Capital
Total assets at December 31, 2018 increased 9.6% to $379.3 million when compared to December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a 12.4% increase in net loans over the twelve month period to $243.9 million. Total Liabilities increased 9.8% over the period. Federal Home Loan Bank Advances were the primary component of these increases with total borrowings of $31.5 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of 258.2%.
The Company’s increase in total assets were affected by a 35.2% decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents to $16.0 million, an increase of 2.5% in Investment Securities to $97 million and an 82% increase in deferred tax assets to $796,000. The increase in total liabilities were affected by an $11 million, or 3.8% increase in total deposits, of which $73.4 million were Non-Interest Bearing and a $3.1 million reduction/payoff of Subordinated Debentures/Trust Preferred Securities.
Total loans increased to $248.6 million at December 31, 2018. Of that total $223.1 million, or 89.8%, were secured by real estate.
REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS
December 31, 2018
(In Thousands)
% of Total Equity
and Loan Loss
Balances
% of Total Loans
Reserves
1-4 Family
$
94,399
37.98
%
187.94
%
Multi-Family
9,567
3.85
%
19.05
%
Land & Construction
47,587
19.15
%
94.74
%
Commercial Real Estate
Non-Owner Occupied
25,447
10.24
%
50.66
%
Owner Occupied
46,135
18.56
%
91.85
%
TOTAL REAL ESTATE
$
223,135
89.77
%
444.24
%
NON-REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS
Commercial & Industrial
$
19,552
7.87
%
38.93
%
Consumer
6,965
2.80
%
13.87
%
TOTAL COMMERCIAL &
INDUSTRIAL & CONSUMER
$
26,517
10.67
%
52.79
%
Less unearned income on loans
-1,100
-0.44
%
-2.19
%
TOTAL LOANS
$
248,552
100.00
%
494.85
%
CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT BALANCES BY MARKET
December 31, 2018
(In Thousands)
Market
Deposit Balances
Loan Balances
Tangipahoa Parish (4 offices)
$
228,709
75.8
%
$
97,032
39.0
%
St. Tammany Parish (2 offices)
36,408
12.1
%
73,481
29.5
%
Jefferson Parish (1 office)
36,440
12.1
%
75,680
30.3
%
Other
0
0.0
%
2,902
1.2
%
Total
$
301,557
100
%
$
249,095
100
%
Common Stockholders’ Equity increased by $3.4 million, or 8% to $45.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
Retained Earnings increased by $3.9 million to $24.8 million for the twelve month period. Other Comprehensive Income decreased by $651,000, or 3,215% from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018. Tangible Book value per common share increased to $16.79 as total common shares of 2,712,423 were outstanding at December 31, 2018. Of the 2,712,423 outstanding shares; 46,925 shares are restricted common shares that represent stock awards to officers and directors of the Bank and Company which are not vested as of December 31, 2018.
At the subsidiary bank level, Tier 1 Capital increased to $41.0 million at December 31, 2018.
FPB FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED RATE & YIELD
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
(In Thousands)
2018
2017
Average
Average
Average
Yield/
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Rate
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans Receivable
$
246,576
$
4,045
6.51
%
6.43
%
Mortgage-Backed Securities
18,361
120
2.59
%
1.81
%
Investment Securities AFS
60,149
420
2.77
%
1.81
%
Investment Securities HTM
5,309
30
2.24
%
2.97
%
Trading Assets
133
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
State & Municipal Securities
14,111
85
2.39
%
2.23
%
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
1,336
9
2.67
%
0.00
%
First National Bankers Bank Stock
300
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
Interest-earning deposits
11,189
32
1.13
%
0.69
%
Total Interest-Earning Assets
357,464
4,741
5.26
%
4.88
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
27,936
Less Allowance for Loan Loss
-4,640
Total Assets
$
380,760
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Deposits
$
230,837
$
533
0.92
%
0.65
%
FHLB Advances
26,609
165
2.46
%
2.41
%
Fed Funds Purchased
0
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
Preferred Statutory Trust
0
0
0.00
%
4.49
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
257,446
698
1.08
%
0.75
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
78,642
Total Liabilities
336,088
Stockholders' Equity
44,673
Total Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
$
380,761
Net Interest-Earning Assets
$
100,018
Net Interest Income; Average
Interest Rate Spread
$
4,043
4.18
%
4.16
%
Net Interest Margin
4.49
%
4.37
%
Average Interest-Earning Assets
to Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities
138.85
%
Items affecting and contributing to the Company’s 2018 fourth quarter net income when compared to the 2017 quarterly period:
Net Interest Income increased to $4.0 million from $3.4 million, or 17.4%
Service charges on deposits increased to $308,000 from $251,000, or 22.5%
Provisions for Loan Losses decreased to $125,000, or 68.8%
The effective tax rate decreased to 15.0%
Other items and per share data of note as of December 31, 2018, compared to the twelve month period ending December 31, 2017
Net Earnings per diluted common share increased to $1.65, or 223.5%
Annualized Return on Average Equity increased to 10.8%
Total Revenue (Net interest income and Non-interest income) increased to $18.7 million or 13.5%
The Efficiency Ratio improved to 66.2%
Total Common Stockholders’ Equity increased to $45.6 million, or 8.2%
Cash Dividends paid to common shareholders increased to $797,000 in 2018, or a 59.5% increase
Tangible Book Value per common share increased to $16.79
Net Loans increased to $243.9 million or 12.4%
Allowance for Loan Losses increased to $4.7 million, or 6.8%
Total Assets increased by 9.6% to $379.3 million
FHLB advances increased by 258.2% to $31.5 million
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets (NPA’s) at December 31, 2018 decreased by $142,000, or 4.5% to $3.0 million when compared to December 31, 2017 and represents 1.02% of gross loans. NPA’s at September 30, 2018 totaled $2.7 million. The decrease during the 12 month period ending December 31, 2018 in NPA’s were attributed to an increase of $481,000 in loans on nonaccrual, to $2.3 million; a decrease of $669,000 in Other Real Estate Owned (OREO), to $676,000 and a $46,000 increase in loans 90-days past due and accruing, to $65,000. The increase in NPA’s during the 3 month period ending December 31, 2018 were attributed to an increase of $59,000 in non-accrual loans and increase of 210,000 in Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) and a $23,000 increase in loans 90-days past due and accruing, to $65,000. The Company’s allowance for loan losses (ALLL) increased by 6.8% to $4.7 million at December 31, 2018 when compared to December 31, 2017. The $4.7 million in the ALLL represents 1.9% of average net loans in the 2018 fourth quarter period and 155.5% of NPA’s on December 31, 2018. At September 30, 2018 the Company’s ALLL totaled $4.6 million or 2.0% of 2018 third quarter average net loans and 169.9% of NPA’s at period end.
Net loan charge-offs for the 2018 fourth quarter totaled $60,000 (0.10% of average net loans) down from $292,000 (0.55%) of net loan charge-offs in the 2017 fourth quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $114,000 (0.20%) in the 2018 third quarter. Troubled Debt Restructured (TDR’s) through December 31, 2018 were $3.9 million, of which $1.3 million are on nonaccrual. Total TDR’s on December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018 were $2.9 million and $3.6 million respectively.
FPB Financial Corp. is headquartered in Hammond, LA and is the parent company of Florida Parishes Bank. The Company’s common stock is traded under the “FPBF” symbol.
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook for FPB Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, changes in credit quality, interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business and operations and the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses. Other factors include changes in our loan portfolio, changes in competition, fiscal and monetary policies and legislation and regulatory changes. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
FPB Financial Corp
Selected Balances
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2018
2017
%
2018
%
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Change
(Unaudited)
Change
Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
45,554,057
42,111,968
8
43,977,221
4
Total Assets
379,333,751
346,174,764
10
382,659,213
(1
)
Net Loans
243,878,144
217,000,626
12
238,453,186
2
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
73,103,313
76,322,570
(4
)
84,787,867
(14
)
Non-Maturity Deposits (included in Interest and non-interest bearing Deposits)
241,071,621
241,536,253
(0
)
259,790,892
(7
)
CDARs (included in Interest-Bearing deposits)
5,190,633
4,380,507
18
5,167,094
0
FHLB Advances
31,520,000
8,800,000
258
19,705,000
60
Foreclosed Assets
210,000
943,500
(78
)
0
-
Non-Performing Assets (includes Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned)
3,004,839
3,147,007
(5
)
2,712,553
10
Allowance for Loan Losses
4,673,940
4,376,126
7
4,608,554
1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Mortgage Loans
$
3,539,009
$
3,334,483
$
2,895,980
$
13,181,906
$
10,412,504
Commercial Loans
316,739
303,790
283,229
1,226,779
1,031,324
Consumer Loans
190,264
192,736
195,689
772,443
786,149
Investment Securities and Deposits
695,063
695,700
473,403
2,642,960
1,986,301
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
4,741,075
4,526,710
3,848,301
17,824,088
14,216,278
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
533,124
502,932
351,280
1,815,285
1,265,149
Federal Home Loan Bank
Advances and Other Borrowings
165,323
101,775
17,172
417,503
75,841
Subordinated debentures/trust
Preferred securities
0
0
34,892
36,920
135,098
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
698,447
604,707
403,344
2,269,708
1,476,088
NET INTEREST INCOME
4,042,627
3,922,003
3,444,957
15,554,380
12,740,190
Provisions for loan losses
125,000
177,000
400,000
492,000
1,522,000
NET INTEREST INCOME
AFTER PROVISION FOR
LOAN LOSSES
3,917,627
3,745,003
3,044,957
15,062,380
11,218,190
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service Charges on Deposits
307,813
287,861
251,248
1,215,851
916,487
Interchange Fees
212,734
205,610
188,701
806,795
733,596
Mortgage Banking Fees
60,349
100,915
225,776
441,656
1,239,980
Loan Fees and Charges
64,097
75,261
37,958
209,781
168,956
Gain on Bank Owned Life Insurance
44,742
45,898
47,318
182,439
184,876
SBA Fee Income
0
(6,327
)
79,234
75,351
207,846
Gain/(Loss) on Trading Accounts
(9,539
)
3,848
(46
)
1,580
(8,646
)
Gain/(Loss) on Sale of Investments and Foreclosed Assets
(41,839
)
0
(51,169
)
(114,384
)
(30,717
)
Other
62,682
63,312
76,826
284,610
281,514
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
701,038
776,378
855,846
3,103,679
3,693,892
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and Employee Benefits
2,458,000
1,751,480
1,877,674
7,708,106
7,499,832
Occupancy, local and state taxes and Equipment
339,234
411,793
379,369
1,561,071
1,608,216
Technology and Information Processing
241,243
247,875
275,370
947,096
1,024,949
Professional Fees
437,864
69,467
83,401
632,404
388,942
Regulatory Fees
64,537
52,384
105,830
252,596
346,672
Other
290,576
286,819
529,866
1,243,247
1,893,017
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
3,831,454
2,819,819
3,251,510
12,344,520
12,761,628
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
787,212
1,701,562
649,293
5,821,539
2,150,454
Income Tax Expense
117,716
330,410
481,802
1,117,688
872,072
NET INCOME
$
669,496
$
1,371,151
$
167,491
$
4,703,852
$
1,278,382
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net Earnings
$
0.25
$
0.52
$
0.06
$
1.77
$
0.51
Diluted Net Earnings
$
0.23
$
0.48
$
0.06
$
1.65
$
0.51
Revenue (Net Interest Income and Non-Interest Income)
$
1.79
$
1.77
$
1.62
$
7.03
$
6.58
Dividends Paid
$
0.09
$
0.075
$
0.05
$
0.30
$
0.20
Book Value (Period End)
$
16.79
$
16.26
$
15.56
$
16.79
$
15.56
Book Value Adjusted Net of Other Comprehensive income (Period Ended)
$
17.03
$
16.87
$
15.56
$
17.03
$
15.56
RATIOS
ROA (Annualized Net Income to Average Period Assets)
0.70
%
1.45
%
0.19
%
1.27
%
0.39
%
ROE (Annualized Net Income to Average Period Total Stockholders' Equity)
5.95
%
12.40
%
1.57
%
10.85
%
3.23
%
Net Interest Margin (Average for the Period)
4.49
%
4.43
%
4.31
%
4.48
%
4.27
%
Non-Interest expense less Non- Interest Income to Average Period
Total Assets (Annualized)
3.26
%
2.16
%
2.78
%
2.49
%
2.80
%
Efficiency Ratio for the Period
80.77
%
60.02
%
75.60
%
66.16
%
77.65
%
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
for the Period
$
59,614
$
113,801
$
291,774
$
194,187
$
486,278
to Average Period Net Loans
0.10
%
0.20
%
0.55
%
0.08
%
0.26
%
TDR's at Period End
$
3,896,570
$
3,572,917
$
2,931,589
$
3,896,570
$
2,931,589
to Average Period Net Loans
1.61
%
1.55
%
1.40
%
1.69
%
1.57
%
Non-Performing Assets
at Period End
$
3,004,839
$
2,712,553
$
3,147,007
$
3,004,839
$
3,147,007
to Average Period Assets
0.79
%
0.72
%
0.92
%
0.81
%
0.97
%
Allowance for Loan Losses
at Period End
$
4,673,940
$
4,608,554
$
4,376,126
$
4,673,940
$
4,376,126
to Average Period Net Loans
1.93
%
1.99
%
2.10
%
2.03
%
2.34
%
to Non-Performing Assets
at Period End
155.50
%
169.90
%
139.06
%
155.50
%
139.06
%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2018
2017
%
2018
%
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Change
(Unaudited)
Change
ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents (including
Interest and Non-Interest Earning
Deposits)
$
15,991,620
$
11,831,667
35
$
20,476,937
(22
)
Securities - Held to Maturity
4,991,343
5,405,894
(8
)
5,374,285
(7
)
Securities - Available for Sale
92,000,385
89,217,057
3
95,601,806
(4
)
Trading Securities
126,759
125,179
1
136,298
(7
)
Bank Owned Life Insurance
7,286,889
7,104,450
3
7,242,147
1
Net Loans
243,878,144
217,000,626
12
238,453,186
2
Accrued Interest Receivable
1,540,205
1,362,179
13
1,615,192
(5
)
Premises and Equipment, Net
10,988,120
11,472,614
(4
)
11,115,643
(1
)
Foreclosed Assets
210,000
943,500
(78
)
0
-
Deferred Tax Assets
796,132
436,753
82
838,949
(5
)
Other Assets
1,524,154
1,274,844
20
1,804,770
(16
)
TOTAL ASSETS
$
379,333,751
$
346,174,763
10
$
382,659,213
(1
)
LIABILITIES
Deposits
$
301,557,022
$
290,562,949
4
$
317,718,641
(5
)
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
31,520,000
8,800,000
258
19,705,000
60
Subordinated debentures/trust
Preferred securities
0
3,093,000
(100
)
0
0
Other Liabilities
702,672
1,606,846
(56
)
1,258,351
(44
)
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
333,779,694
$
304,062,795
10
$
338,681,992
(1
)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Stock
$
26,655
$
14,192
88
$
26,548
0
Capital Surplus
22,225,282
22,075,469
1
22,083,327
1
Unearned MRP Stock
(830,820
)
(900,820
)
8
(867,443
)
4
Retained Earnings
24,804,616
20,943,392
18
24,374,431
2
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(671,675
)
(20,264
)
(3215
)
(1,639,642
)
59
Total Stockholders' Equity
45,554,057
42,111,969
8
43,977,221
4
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
379,333,751
$
346,174,764
10
%
$
382,659,213
(1
%)
Fritz W. Anderson II, CEO and Chairman of the Board, announced today that, “On January 10, 2019, the Board of Directors of FPB Financial Corp. declared a cash dividend on the common stock of the company. The dividend rate of $0.09 per share will be paid on February 25, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2019.”
For More Information Contact:
Fritz W. Anderson, II Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, FPB Financial Corp. Chairman, Florida Parishes Bank (985) 345-1880
Ronnie Fugarino President, FPB Financial Corp. Chief Executive Officer, Florida Parishes Bank (985) 345-1880
Albert Kelleher President, Florida Parishes Bank (985) 345-1880
Derek Shants Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer, FPB Financial Corp. and Florida Parishes Bank (985) 345-1880